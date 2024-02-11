"Honestly, he is so good" - Former Chelsea star heaps praises on 'brilliant' Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has raved about in-form Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota.

Jota opened the scoring for the Reds as they got back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win against Burnley on Saturday, February 10. While discussing the game with fellow pundit Dean Sanders, Jason Cundy lavished praise on the Portugal international.

Saunders insisted that he could play for any team in the world while Cundy hailed how complete the Liverpool attacker was. Dean Saunders said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“The more I watch Jota play, the more I like him. He could play in any team.”

Cundy praised Jota's all-round ability and highlighted how good he is in the air for someone of his frame. The former Chelsea defender said:

“He is a brilliant player. Honestly, he is so good. He is so good. He is brilliant with his feet, he is brilliant in the air, his all-round game is excellent. He is better in the air than his size.”

Jota has been excellent for Liverpool this season, particularly during Mohamed Salah's absence during the AFCON. The Portuguese attacker has made 17 starts across competitions this season while coming on as a substitute on 10 occasions. He has contributed with 14 goals and three assists in that time.

Since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £41 million fee, Jota has become an important player for the Reds. The 27-year-old has 55 goals and 20 assists in 140 appearances for Liverpool to date.

Liverpool join the race for La Liga midfielder wanted by Arsenal

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has recently been widely linked with Arsenal. The Reds are eyeing the Spanish deep-lying playmaker as their first signing in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Zubimendi has emerged as one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe having come through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad. And, with a £51 million release clause in his deal, the Reds reportedly consider the Spaniard as a no-brainer.

With Xabi Alonso earmarked as the potential successor to Klopp, Zubimendi could be a perfect addition to the Merseyside giants. The 25-year-old linked up with Alonso at Sociedad during Alonso's days as a youth team coach at the Basque club.

Zubimendi has made a total of 177 appearances for his boyhood club to date, scoring eight times while producing seven assists. He is one of the key players for Imanol Alguacil's side and has scored four goals in 34 appearances this season.