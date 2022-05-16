"Honestly" - Adil Rami gives his opinion on PSG star Kylian Mbappe's future amidst Real Madrid rumours

Former Olympique Marseille and current Troyes defender Adil Rami wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid links to Real Madrid.

Rami believes having the 23-year-old forward in France will be healthy for the rivalry between Marseille and the Parisian giants. Speaking to La Chaine L’Equipe (via PSGTalk), the former French international said:

“Honestly, I would like him to stay; now you have to see the intentions of Paris Saint-Germain. Me, be careful, I may be from Marseilles, but the Parisians are not my enemies. He is a rival, and I would like to see PSG much more ambitious than today."

la chaine L'Équipe @lachainelequipe



Adil Rami



#TropheesUNFP « J’aimerais que Mbappé reste (…) j’aimerais voir le PSG plus ambitieux que maintenant »Adil Rami « J’aimerais que Mbappé reste (…) j’aimerais voir le PSG plus ambitieux que maintenant »💬 Adil Rami #TropheesUNFP https://t.co/BgaBZwbFn0

Kylian Mbappe will be out of contract at the end of the season. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians forward has already decided on his next move and will make it public very soon. The 23-year-old forward was quoted as saying:

“I can’t say about my future, but you’ll know very soon. It’s almost decided. This isn’t the right moment, but yes, yes my decision is almost done."

He added:

“I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June."

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of securing the services of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos will require a new centre-forward who would eventually replace Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has shown no signs of slowing down, though. Enjoying a career-best campaign, the 34-year-old forward has netted 44 goals in as many games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG form has not suffered despite links to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for more than a year now. Los Blancos tried to sign the French forward last summer, but the Parisians rejected their advances.

Despite constantly being lined to a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe has been in stellar form. The French international is set to end the 2021-22 season as the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.



…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”.“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. https://t.co/ciSEicr39Z

The former AS Monaco wonderkid has had a fruitful season in front of goal and has also linked up well with his fellow attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar. Mbappe has scored 36 goals and provided 26 assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

Edited by Bhargav