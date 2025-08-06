"Honestly, I put him above Trent Alexander-Arnold" - Pundit makes big claim about Chelsea star Reece James, claims he'd be worth '£150 million'

Pundit Pat Nevin claims that Chelsea's Reece James would have been worth £150 million if not for his battles with injury. For the last three seasons, the Blues' right-back has been in and out of the side due to recurring knee and muscle issues.

Ad

In the 2024/25 campaign, James made 19 appearances in the Premier League, bagging a goal and an assist. The year before, he recorded just 10 appearances in the English top-flight.

Claiming that James would have been ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold as well if not for these injuries, Nevin told BetVictor (via GOAL):

"If Reece James was fit, he'd be worth £150 million. He's just stupidly good. He is that brilliant. There's nobody like him. And honestly, I put him above Trent Alexander-Arnold. At his best, fully fit, he was unbeatable. His quality going forward was staggering. He looked like a man playing with boys most of the time. But it's back to the injury thing."

Ad

Trending

"Had he been fully fit for the last couple of years he would be England’s definite fullback, 100%. I'm not even concerned. England are quite strong in that position, but 100 % it’s him. On top of that, he would be worth fortunes."

He added:

"Every club in the world would want him, but Chelsea wouldn't sell him. Why would they? Because they'd be the best of the best."

Ad

"The problem you've got now is the injuries. Nobody's going to pay that money for him. However good he is, if he's only going to play 10, 15 games and don't just look at last season, you've got to look at the last three or four. You've to look at them all. And it's nothing against him."

Ad

To date, James has won the UEFA Champions League and Conference League trophies once each, among other honors at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea to rival Manchster United for Barcelona star- Reports

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are reportedly set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer. The 22-year-old is currently contracted with his team till 2029.

Ad

CaughtOffSide claims that Saudi Pro League sides have also shown an interest in the youngster, but the Spain international is firm on his stance of wishing to continue in Europe.

It is understood that the Blues are preparing a €60 million bid for the player. While Lopez is not keen on a move, Barcelona could let him go due to their ongoing financial struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More