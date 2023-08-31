"Honestly, the sky is the limit" - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko backs 'incredible' Chelsea star to shine in the PL

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has defended Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk amid criticism over his performances at the club. The Ukrainian defender insists that his fellow countryman has limitless potential and lavished praise on the winger.

When asked about Mudryk's critics, Zinchenko said on the Vibe With Five YouTube channel (as quoted by Football.london):

“I’m honest with you, I’ve never seen something like this. Honestly, the sky is the limit. The quality he has is incredible. The thing is guys, I know it’s price tag, pressure, media. I used to speak with him a lot, you know?"

"He came from a different league, from the Ukrainian league and this Ukrainian league, at the moment, unfortunately, is not even that level which was 10 years ago, when all Brazilians were attracted – Fernandinho, Willian – that was a good league."

Urging Chelsea fans to remain patient, the Arsenal defender added:

“But now, he came straight away to Chelsea and you want him to see straight away? Please! It takes time! I don’t wish him this against Arsenal, but quality, oof!”

The Blues secured Mudryk's services from FC Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million in the January transfer window. The Ukrainian international did attract interest from the Gunners, with managed Mikel Arteta understood to have been pushing for his signature.

However, Chelsea were able to beat out Arsenal's interest and secure his services. The Ukrainian has not lived up to his price tag, failing to score a single goal in 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season.

"It's come down already!" - Arsenal star Declan Rice offers amusing response to Chelsea star smashing transfer record

Arsenal secured Declan Rice's services from West Ham United this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million this summer. At the time, the British record transfer fee was held by Chelsea, who signed World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for £106.8 million.

The Blues then shattered their own record once again in the summer, signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million.

While Rice did not hold the record for the most expensive Premier League transfer, his price tag came quite close. As a result, the England international was asked on Sky Sports whether he could believe how quickly the record was broken.

Rice replied (as quoted by talkSPORT)

"I had it up on the wall for two weeks, it's come down already!"

The English midfielder has started all three of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures this season and will be expected to start against Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).