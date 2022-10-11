"Hope he's booed off the pitch" "I'd rather we play with 10 men" - PSG fans destroy 'poisonous' superstar as he's named in starting XI for Benfica clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are hoping the Parc des Princes faithful will boo Kylian Mbappe ahead of their Champions League encounter with Benfica.

The two sides clash on October 11, with both sitting top of Group H on seven points, but all the focus has been on Mbappe's situation at PSG.

Reports have claimed that Mbappe is looking to leave PSG as early as January due to a broken relationship with the club.

Despite this, the French forward starts up front for Christophe Galtier's side in what could be a hostile environment for the player at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar and Pablo Sarabia join Mbappe in attack against Benfica; Lionel Messi misses out through a calf injury incurred in the reverse fixture last week.

Vitinha and Marco Verratti are chosen in midfield, with Achraf Hakimi and Juan Bernat set to provide witdth as wing-backs.

Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo Pereira will be PSG's back three, with Gianluigi Donnaruma chosen in goal.

It was a close encounter between the Parisians and Benfica last week with a the sides settling on a 1-1 draw.

However, this may be a complete different fixture given the drama surrounding Mbappe.

Fans of the Ligue 1 side are up in arms over the speculation he wants out of the French capital.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter to the Frenchman starting amid uncertainty over his future:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 I hate Mbappe, hope he's booed off the pitch I hate Mbappe, hope he's booed off the pitch

Wabbi oHb🍺 @Wabbi_HOV Mbappe wants to become the KD of football Mbappe wants to become the KD of football

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Mbappe is such a poisonous presence in the dressing room, I'd rather we play with 10 men Mbappe is such a poisonous presence in the dressing room, I'd rather we play with 10 men

PSG look to concentrate on footballing matters amid Mbappe speculation

The timing of the Mbappe reports is problematic

The reports claiming that Mbappe wants out of the Parc des Princes are a nightmare for the Ligue 1 giants.

It was not news that the Parisians would have wanted to have come out just hours ahead of a huge encounter with Benfica at the top of Group H.

PSG and the Primeira Liga outfit lead the group following their 1-1 draw last week.

It will be vital that Galtier gets his side to concentrate on the game against the Eagles, who have been tricky opposition in Europe this season.

However, the uncertainty over Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes is only going to come as a distraction for Galtier's men who are unbeaten in all competitions.

The French forward has been in superb form despite obvious issues behind-closed-doors.

He has hit 11 goals in 12 appearances across competitions and will need to be at his best against Benfica's stern defense.

Roger Schmidt's side have shipped just two goals in the Champions League this season, one less than Parisians.

A top of the table scrap is set between two exciting sides looking to get a stranglehold on Group H.

