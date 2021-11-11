"Hope he can make it" - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge picks his 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is hopeful that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, the Bavarian legend feels the striker's struggles to win a trophy with his national team could hinder his chances.

France Football will reveal the winner of this year's Ballon d'or on 29th November. PSG superstar Lionel Messi, Bayern Munich frontman Lewandowski, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah have all been tipped to win the award.

As we edge closer to finding the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or, players, pundits and fans have been naming their preferred choice for the award. Bayern Munich great Rummenigge is the latest to have his say on who should pick up the accolade this time around.

The German has revealed that he would like to see Lewandowski win the Ballon d'Or this year. However, Rummenigge believes Poland's struggles to win an international trophy could prove to be an obstacle.

Rummenigge named Messi as a strong candidate for the award. He also feels an Italy international could also be in contention. He told Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“I hope Robert Lewandowski can make it, but unfortunately for him, Poland don’t have the quality to win trophies. Leo Messi could be taken into account or, perhaps, an Italian."

Suggesting that an Italian could be in contention for the Ballon d'Or, Rummenigge heaped praise on Azzuri centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. He said:

“I saw Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini and I thought: ‘How old are they?’ Their experience is extraordinary, they were phenomenal at the Euros, they almost won the trophy single-handly with a few other players.”

While Rummenigge hopes to see Lewandowski win the Ballon d'Or, it remains to be seen if France Football thinks the same.

Robert Lewandowski is a strong contender for this year's Ballon d'Or

Lewandowski scored 48 goals and provided nine assists from 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season. The 33-year-old has taken his fine form into the new campaign, netting 22 goals and providing two assists from 16 matches already.

The striker also found the back of the net three times for Poland at this year's European Championship. Lewandowski's contributions for club and country make him a strong contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

