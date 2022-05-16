"Hope he can return to Barcelona one day" - Lionel Messi's dad makes bold claim on PSG superstar after being spotted in Spain

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG last summer but it doesn't look like that will be the end of his story with the Catalan giants. After being spotted in Spain last week, the Argentine's father and agent Jorge Messi has fueled rumors of his son's potential return to Camp Nou by admitting he hopes that happens one day.

In a video posted on the official Twitter page of Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero, Jorge Messi was seen leaving the airport in Spain and heading for a car. A fan asked him about his son's future and the 64-year-old responded by saying he hopes he returns to Barcelona one day.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero OJO! Llega JORGE MESSI a Barcelona! Lo cazamos los



“Ojalá pueda volver Leo a Barceloba, algún dia”



@mryusel OJO! Llega JORGE MESSI a Barcelona! Lo cazamos los @JijantesFC en el Prat y dice:“Ojalá pueda volver Leo a Barceloba, algún dia” #mercato 🚨OJO! Llega JORGE MESSI a Barcelona! Lo cazamos los @JijantesFC en el Prat y dice:“Ojalá pueda volver Leo a Barceloba, algún dia” #mercato🎥 @mryusel https://t.co/4SeXC4N4lV

Lionel Messi might have left the Blaugrana but it has always looked like his chapter with the club will surely resume at some point in the future. The attacker wasn't willing to part ways with the club in the first place and Barca wished to hold on to him as well but couldn't due to their financial constraints.

Recall that shortly after leaving for PSG, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he would love to return to Camp Nou one day.

He said during an interview with Marca in November 2021:

"I always said that at some point I will return to Barcelona because it is my home and because I am going to live there. And obviously if I can contribute and help the club, I would love to come back."

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona one day? His father thinks he might... fourfourtwo.com/news/lionel-me… Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona one day? His father thinks he might... fourfourtwo.com/news/lionel-me…

The attacker has had a difficult start to life in Spain

Lionel Messi's numbers in Barcelona shirt

The attacker played a whopping 777 games for the Catalan giants during his time in La Liga. He has a record of 672 goals and 302 assists to his name, making him the most prolific player in the club's history in front of goal.

Lionel Messi claimed multiple honors at Camp Nou, including four Champions League crowns, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and many more. He also won six Ballon d'Or awards in the Barca jersey.

Edited by Diptanil Roy