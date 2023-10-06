“Hopefully we can keep him quiet” – Brentford boss Thomas Frank concerned about threat from Manchester United star

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is working on a plan to contain Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund when his side face the Red Devils on Saturday (October 7).

Although the Denmark international has yet to score in the Premier League, he's proved threatening in the UEFA Champions League. The former Atalanta striker has netted thrice from two appearances in Europe's premier club competition.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's Brentford and Manchester United clash, Frank said (via Stretty News):

"I must say, it was an impressive performance for him against Galatasaray, two very good goals. He looks like he’s in a very good place.

"But hopefully we can keep him quiet on Saturday! That’s the aim. We need to be aware of not giving him too much space to run into; he’s quick and he’s good with the timing of his runs. We need to see the situations early and try to stop the balls into him – that’s definitely a key area for us."

So far in the Premier League, Hojlund has managed to register seven shots from four appearances, placing two of those attempts on target. He will be hoping for opportunities to grab his first league goal since his €75 million Old Trafford move in the summer.

The Red Devils are placed 10th with nine points on the league table, while their weekend opponents sit in 14th, two points behind Erik ten Hag's men.

"I will back him"- Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to back Andre Onana after Galatasaray loss

Andre Onana (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to back goalkeeper Andre Onana despite the latter's poor form. The Cameroon international was in the spotlight yet again after his misplaced pass led to Casemiro's 77th-minute red card in the Red Devils' 3-2 loss against Galatasaray in midweek (October 3).

Noticeable errors, including Leroy Sane's opener in the 4-3 Bayern Munich defeat on September 20, have increased pressure on the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Backing his first-choice between the sticks, Ten Hag said after the Galatasaray loss (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have to talk with more players, but I also have to talk with Andre of course. I will do and I will back him, because he’s a great goalkeeper."

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in a €52.5 million move this summer. Since joining the Manchester-based outfit, the former Ajax goalkeeper has registered 10 appearances, conceding 18 goals and managing three clean sheets.