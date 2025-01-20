"Hopefully they can start to score more goals" - Enzo Maresca names 2 Chelsea players apart from Nicolas Jackson who should score often

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called for more attacking output from his wingers. The Italian insists that Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho must increase their numbers this season.

The Blues continue to rely on Cole Palmer for goals this campaign, with the England international netting 14 times in the Premier League so far. Nicolas Jackson has impressed as well, having scored nine goals.

However, the Senegalese forward has not found the back of the net in his last five games for the west Londoners. Meanwhile, Chelsea's wingers have struggled to contribute significantly.

Neto, Sancho, and Noni Madueke have just eight league goals between them this season. Amid Jackson's month-long goal drought, his wastefulness in front of goal has come under criticism.

However, Maresca insists that his striker is not only to blame, with the Italian boss urging his wingers to be more clinical this season. He told reporters (via @CFCPys on X):

“It’s not just Jackson, he’s missing some chances - but probably in terms of the wingers we could score more goals for the amount of times that we arrive and we put our wingers in one v ones inside the box like Pedro, like Sancho. Hopefully they can start to score more goals.”

Chelsea will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night (January 20).

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals stance on signing new striker

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea do not need to sign a prolific goalscorer to replace Nicolas Jackson this month. He insists that the Senegal international will recover from his goal drought.

The Blues have been linked with a host of strikers in the January transfer window, including the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, and Liam Delap.

However, Maresca doesn't seem to think he needs a replacement for Jackson. He hailed the 23-year-old striker for his work ethic, tipping him to get back to scoring goals.

When asked about any potential major signings in attack this window, Maresca said (via GOAL):

"No, because I think by being a little bit more lucky, we can convert and can score more goals. It’s not about [signing] a ‘killer’. At this moment, the one that’s probably missing the goal is Nico. But the way he is working is fantastic, and we don’t have any doubt that Nico is soon going to start scoring goals."

Chelse are provisionally sixth in the league table, a point behind Newcastle United (5th) and Manchester City (4th).

