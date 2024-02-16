"Hopefully a couple of weeks" - Mikel Arteta provides positive Thomas Partey fitness update ahead of Burnley fixture

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes experienced midfielder Thomas Partey could return to action in a 'couple of weeks'.

The Gunners are preparing to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (February 17) but will be without the Ghana international yet again. Partey has suffered from multiple setbacks on the fitness front and made just four league appearances this season.

He last appeared for the north Londoners in their 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8, 2023. Speaking about Partey before the weekend clash against Burnley, Arteta said (via Football London):

"There’s not big set backs. Thomas Partey is progressing really well. It looks very good and he’s on the field already. Hopefully a couple of weeks."

Partey came to the Emirates in October 2020 on a reported €50 million deal from Atletico Madrid. Throughout his Arsenal career, the midfielder has endured multiple injuries.

In the 2020/21 season, Partey missed 21 matches for club and country while failing to make himself available for 18 games in the following campaign. The number six has played a total of 104 matches for the Gunners, bagging five goals and four assists across competitions.

So far, he's won just one Community Shield title during his time in England.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's incredible goalscoring form of late

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have put together some incredible performances after returning from their Dubai camp in mid-January. Last week, they put six past West Ham United (6-0, February 10) and have notched up 16 strikes in their last four league games.

The question was put to Arteta after his side managed just two strikes in four matches across competitions before their training camp in the Middle East. Responding to the query, he said (via Football London):

"Nothing. Working the team on their strengths. Sometimes it’s about convincing the players to try more and have certain beliefs. That’s the evolution that a team needs throughout the season because opponents are very intelligent."

Going into this clash, Arsenal are third in the league, level on points with second-placed Manchester City and two behind leaders Liverpool. However, Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand on both their title rivals.

The Gunners also have Champions League action coming up after their trip to Burnley. They travel to Porto for the first leg of their round-of-16 meeting on Wednesday (February 21).