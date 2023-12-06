"Hopefully we will get some wins under our belt" - Cole Palmer on Chelsea's ambitions for the season amid topsy-turvy run of results

Cole Palmer insists Chelsea are targeting a top-four finish despite their unconvincing start to the campaign.

The Blues sit 10th after 14 games played, winning five, losing five, and drawing four of those matches. Just when it looks as though Mauricio Pochettino's side have turned a corner they are handed a setback.

That was the case after Chelsea beat nine-man Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and then managed to draw 4-4 against Manchester City. They were then beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United, playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

Pochettino's side were also reduced to 10 men when they secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3). It's been a rollercoaster of a season thus far.

However, Palmer hopes Chelsea can put a winning run together during the December period. The English attacker is eyeing a top-four finish (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"There are a lot of games now in December so hopefully we will get some wins under our belt and then push on in the new year and get top four.”

Palmer has been in excellent form for the west Londoners since joining from City in the summer for £42.5 million. The 21-year-old has bagged four goals and as many assists in 13 games across competitions, becoming a real asset to Pochettino's side.

The two-cap England international will hope to start in Chelsea's clash with Manchester United tonight. His side travel to Old Trafford to face a beleaguered Red Devils side.

Mauricio Pochettino on why Palmer didn't start Chelsea's win against Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino opted not to start Cole Palmer.

Palmer was surprisingly named on the bench for Chelsea's encounter with Brighton last weekend. The former Cityzens forward came on in the 66th minute as Pochettino's side sealed a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino touched on his team selection by explaining how he looked for the right combinations. He said (via football.london):

"I think it's always to assess and see what is the best starting eleven and combination. I think we think that that is the best combination to play today."

Pochettino's side took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill. But, Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for the visitors before the break which was followed by Conor Gallagher's sending off for a second bookable offense.

Fernandez netted from the spot in the 65th minute before Joao Pedro struck for Brighton late on. It was a vital win for the Stamford Bridge outfit that keeps their hopes of a top-four finish alive. They sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.