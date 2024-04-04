"Hopefully he won’t get booked again" - Mikel Arteta left surprised as Arsenal star edges closer to 2-match suspension

Mikel Arteta reacted to Kai Havertz's eighth yellow card of the Premier League season in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Luton Town on Wednesday (April 3).

After a shaky start to life at the Emirates Stadium, Havertz has found his feet and is a consistent starter for the north London outfit. However, he could be slapped with a two-game suspension if he picks up bookings in his team's next two matches against Brighton and Aston Villa.

When asked about the former Chelsea star's disciplinary record this campaign, Arteta said (via Metro):

"Yeah we have to be careful. Hopefully he won't get booked again because we know what happens with the 10th."

When asked whether he is surprised by the number of yellow cards Havertz has picked up, the Spanish coach responded:

"Yeah. If you told me another player, maybe not, but with him yeah. I will go back and look at those yellow cards, but if they are yellow cards then we'll have to improve because we don't want our players having that many because we are the best in the league for that."

Should the German have to serve a two-match ban, it could be a huge loss for Arsenal, who are in the midst of a title race. They're top of the standings, a point above second-placed Liverpool, who are yet to play this gameweek.

So far this Premier League season, Havertz has played 29 matches, bagging eight goals and four assists.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to question on his title rivals' schedules

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was aware of when his title rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, were playing.

The Cityzens completed a 4-1 win against Aston Villa on April 3. Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to play Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4) at Anfield.

Claiming that he was aware of the timings of these fixtures, Arteta said post the Gunners' win over Luton Town (via the club's official website):

"I knew that Manchester City is playing now! I know that Liverpool are playing against Sheffield United at home - I'll be watching it because I love to watch the top teams play and this is what I do."

Arsenal play their next match against Brighton away from home on Saturday (April 6). After that is an important first-leg UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich on April 9.

