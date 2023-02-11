“Horrible excuse of a footballer” – Fans want 23-year-old Chelsea star gone after failing to impress in West Ham draw 

Chelsea fans have lost patience with Kai Havertz after the attacker struggled in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday (February 11). The Blues failed to pick up a vital victory, leaving their hopes of a top-four finish in jeopardy.

Graham Potter's side were much the better side and controlled proceedings. Joao Felix, who made his first start in three games due to suspension, netted the opener.

The Portuguese forward was found by Enzo Fernandez before striking past Lukasz Fabianksi in the 16th minute. However, West Ham drew level in the 28th-minute courtesy of former Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Felix and Fernandez were slick throughout, but Havertz failed to offer much in a false 9 role. The German managed just one shot off-target. He lost possession 10 times and was caught offside on three occasions. His performance drew the ire of fans as he was unable to spearhead the Blues' attack with any real threat.

The draw sees Potter's side remain in ninth place, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points. Chelsea fans will be enthused by the energy their new signings, including Noni Madueke, have offered. However, they are furious with Havertz after another poor showing.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen for £70 million, tipped as one of Europe's most exciting young prospects. However, other than his UEFA Champions League final winning goal in 2021, he has done little of note.

Here's how supporters reacted to his disappointing showing against the Hammers on Twitter:

🫵🏽 @idoxvi Havertz is surrounded by three 100m+ footballers and he still can’t play well Havertz is surrounded by three 100m+ footballers and he still can’t play well https://t.co/RuTFAJOSgv

M🇳🇬 @12emannn There should be 0 reason havertz plays for my club next season. Horrible excuse of a footballer There should be 0 reason havertz plays for my club next season. Horrible excuse of a footballer

Jamie Wilkinson @jamiewiIkinson This has to be Kai Havertz’s last chance, right? This has to be Kai Havertz’s last chance, right?

𝕯 @labxnair I am telling you we would be better off with a 3 man midfield today and Felix as a false 9 or number 10, we look great on the ball without Havertz touching it much I am telling you we would be better off with a 3 man midfield today and Felix as a false 9 or number 10, we look great on the ball without Havertz touching it much 💀

Lefty @CFCLefty what does havertz have over datro fofana? what does havertz have over datro fofana? https://t.co/o3kyTViP9y

Shamsudeen @itsShamsudeen Havertz starting won’t get us anywhere… Havertz starting won’t get us anywhere…

Chelsea boss Potter on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation

Aubameyang was not part of the squad that drew with West Ham.

Aubameyang was not even in Chelsea's matchday squad for their draw away at West Ham. The Gabonese striker joined the club from Barcelona last summer for £10 million. However, he has struggled for form, scoring just three goals in 18 games across competitions.

Speculation has grown over his future amid the Blues' spending as they lured three attackers to Stamford Bridge in January. Los Angeles FC were reportedly interested in signing the veteran striker, but he is not keen on a move to the MLS club.

Potter touched on the forward's situation before the game against the Hammers. He said (via the Express):

"Sometimes situations are difficult, which this one is. We have got Joao [Felix], we have Kai [Havertz], we have got David [Datro Fofana], but that's not to say it's a terminal situation for Pierre. We had to be honest with him and give him time and that was the reason why he was out of the previous match."

Aubameyang's contract with the Blues expires in 2024. He was recently withdrawn from Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

