"How is this allowed", "Biggest steal ever since big bang" - Fans in disbelief as Barcelona reportedly agree deal to sign 27-year-old Premier League superstar 

Rival fans are in disarray following Pedro Almeida's report that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City for midfielder Bernardo Silva.
Barca's summer transfer window has been one of huge interest with speculation over how they are financing deals.
The Blaugrana have signed Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Leeds United winger Raphinha for a joint £137.7 million.
Free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have also arrived at the Nou Camp.
Barca have had to activate three economic levers thus far and are set to activate their fourth.
They will sell nearly a quarter of Barca Studios as they aim to register their summer signings, as per The Athletic.
It appears the next signing in their sights is Manchester City's Silva, who seems keen on a move to Barca.
According to Almeida, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs:
Silva has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons, making 50 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals whilst providing seven assists.
Reports claim Barca have agreed a £46.5 million (€55 million) fee with City for the midfielder.
That would raise Barca's outlay for the summer to an astounding £184.2 million.
It will lead to more questions being asked and likely more economic levers being activated.
Barca's transfer activities are starting to irk rival fans and Silva's potential arrival is the latest to annoy opposition fans.
Here are some reactions from Twitter from fans bemused by the latest potential Barcelona signing:
Manchester City will need to replace Silva if he joins Barcelona
Silva has become an important part of Guardiola's team in the past few seasons despite a shaky start to life at the Etihad Stadium.
There were rumors a couple of seasons ago that the player was unhappy at the Cityzens and wanted to leave.
He remained at the club and flourished, becoming one of the Premier League's top midfielders and had discussed his decision to stay earlier this year with The Times.
However, he now appears to be heading out of the Etihad exit door.
His loss will be felt if he does join Barcelona and Guardiola's side will be in stark need of replacing the Portuguese star.
Who comes in to replace him remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window with deadline day on August 31.
City are eyeing a first ever Champions League success having suffered a demoralizing exit in the semi-finals last season.
They have made their mission a harder task by potentially selling Silva to an obvious contender for the trophy.
It will be intriguing to see how City do fair without the Portuguese star in their side.