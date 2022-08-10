"How is this allowed", "Biggest steal ever since big bang" - Fans in disbelief as Barcelona reportedly agree deal to sign 27-year-old Premier League superstar 

Rival fans are in disarray following Pedro Almeida's report that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City for midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barca's summer transfer window has been one of huge interest with speculation over how they are financing deals.

The Blaugrana have signed Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Leeds United winger Raphinha for a joint £137.7 million.

Free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have also arrived at the Nou Camp.

Barca have had to activate three economic levers thus far and are set to activate their fourth.

They will sell nearly a quarter of Barca Studios as they aim to register their summer signings, as per The Athletic.

It appears the next signing in their sights is Manchester City's Silva, who seems keen on a move to Barca.

According to Almeida, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs:

Pedro Almeida @pedrogva6 Agreement reached between Barcelona and Manchester City by Bernardo #Barcelona Agreement reached between Barcelona and Manchester City by Bernardo #Silva 📌 Agreement reached between Barcelona and Manchester City by Bernardo #Silva. ⏳🇵🇹 #Barcelona

Silva has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side in recent seasons, making 50 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals whilst providing seven assists.

Reports claim Barca have agreed a £46.5 million (€55 million) fee with City for the midfielder.

That would raise Barca's outlay for the summer to an astounding £184.2 million.

It will lead to more questions being asked and likely more economic levers being activated.

Barca's transfer activities are starting to irk rival fans and Silva's potential arrival is the latest to annoy opposition fans.

Here are some reactions from Twitter from fans bemused by the latest potential Barcelona signing:

Youri @YuriVenture They said we can't buy players to we can't register them then ghost money we will have problems mind your own clubs business let culers solve their own problems on their own @pedrogva6 From broke club to problemsThey said we can't buy players to we can't register them then ghost money we will have problemsmind your own clubs business let culers solve their own problems on their own @pedrogva6 From broke club to problems😂😂 They said we can't buy players to we can't register them then ghost money we will have problems😂😂 mind your own clubs business let culers solve their own problems on their own 😂

MikeScofield @MikaelScofield_ @pedrogva6 One of the best players in the PL being sold to Barca for only 50m, Pep needs to be investigated. @pedrogva6 One of the best players in the PL being sold to Barca for only 50m, Pep needs to be investigated.

Chigz @UtdChigz @pedrogva6 The club that made up some stories about financial problems just to get rid off messi @pedrogva6 The club that made up some stories about financial problems just to get rid off messi

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



No wonder other fanbase are hating us, what kinda wickedness is this?



Joan Laporta wants both Frenkie De Jong (with reduced salary) & Bernardo Silva in the squad next season.No wonder other fanbase are hating us, what kinda wickedness is this? Joan Laporta wants both Frenkie De Jong (with reduced salary) & Bernardo Silva in the squad next season.No wonder other fanbase are hating us, what kinda wickedness is this? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CUlxofOf9L

Trey @UTDTrey How is f*cking Bernardo Silva being sold for as little as €50m, Barcelona are dominating this market ffs How is f*cking Bernardo Silva being sold for as little as €50m, Barcelona are dominating this market ffs

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”.“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. https://t.co/xK3w832GnT

Gaviball Enthusiast @abhishek_vk__ BUSQUETS

PJANIC



PEDRI

BERNARDO SILVA



KESSIE

FRENKIE DE JONG

GAVI



I will love it , i think i deserve BUSQUETSPJANICPEDRI BERNARDO SILVAKESSIE FRENKIE DE JONGGAVII will love it , i think i deserve https://t.co/7QuIJDQb1I

infosfcb  @infosfcb



– “The player's family already has an appointment to look for a house in Barcelona.”



🗣️ Gerard Romero: “I think Bernardo Silva will be a Culer.”– “The player's family already has an appointment to look for a house in Barcelona.” 🗣️ Gerard Romero: “I think Bernardo Silva will be a Culer.”– “The player's family already has an appointment to look for a house in Barcelona.”🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/9xFqSffpAW

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gerardromero Laporta wants to keep Frenkie de Jong (with a wage cut) at the club as well as complete the signing Bernardo Silva. This is the President's dream. Laporta wants to keep Frenkie de Jong (with a wage cut) at the club as well as complete the signing Bernardo Silva. This is the President's dream.— @gerardromero https://t.co/ldjrpHO3hh

Trey @UTDTrey @ReshadRahman_ @gerardromero Omg if City sell for that little they are so dumb @ReshadRahman_ @gerardromero Omg if City sell for that little they are so dumb

. @_freknie @MaheshpateI @ReshadRahman_ @gerardromero This would be the biggest steal ever since big bang. He's the best mf in the world and easily a 100 Million+ player. It's shocking to the point that I'm still 100% sure it's not true even though Romero reported it. @MaheshpateI @ReshadRahman_ @gerardromero This would be the biggest steal ever since big bang. He's the best mf in the world and easily a 100 Million+ player. It's shocking to the point that I'm still 100% sure it's not true even though Romero reported it.

Kasir @Kkasir23 @pedrogva6 How is this allowed to happen, if they can’t register the players? @pedrogva6 How is this allowed to happen, if they can’t register the players?

Manchester City will need to replace Silva if he joins Barcelona

Silva's potential move to Barcelona is surprising

Silva has become an important part of Guardiola's team in the past few seasons despite a shaky start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

There were rumors a couple of seasons ago that the player was unhappy at the Cityzens and wanted to leave.

He remained at the club and flourished, becoming one of the Premier League's top midfielders and had discussed his decision to stay earlier this year with The Times.

However, he now appears to be heading out of the Etihad exit door.

His loss will be felt if he does join Barcelona and Guardiola's side will be in stark need of replacing the Portuguese star.

Who comes in to replace him remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window with deadline day on August 31.

City are eyeing a first ever Champions League success having suffered a demoralizing exit in the semi-finals last season.

They have made their mission a harder task by potentially selling Silva to an obvious contender for the trophy.

It will be intriguing to see how City do fair without the Portuguese star in their side.

