Barcelona agree deal worth around €55 million to sign player Xavi is 'obsessed' with: Reports

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno (via Barcacentre), Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Bernardo Silva, a player Xavi is said to be obsessed with (as per Fabrizio Romano). The Catalans will have to shell out around €55 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

Barcelona have been linked with the Manchester City star throughout the ongoing transfer window. Xavi is adamant about bringing Silva to Camp Nou before the window shuts later this month.

It was reported on Monday that Bernardo Silva has begun looking for a house in Barcelona, an indication that the negotiations are going well.

The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their squad as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign. The side have failed to win a league title since the 2018-19 campaign. Xavi will be eager need to strengthen the midfield and defense after Barca signed Robert Lewandowski last month.

Barcelona need to offload a couple of players to make way for Bernardo Silva

Barcelona manager Xavi and Bernardo Silva both seem keen on ensuring the deal goes through. As per Gerard Moreno, Manchester City have already reduced their asking price for Silva, so it seems the English club will not stand in the way of the player if he wants to leave.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants are hoping to resolve the situation of Frenkie de Jong quickly. The Dutchman's potential sale will free up some funds for Bernardo Silva's transfer to go through.

Romano also said that one player out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay is certain to leave the club. As and when the club get some clarity on these outgoing transfers, they will take action to progress with Bernardo Silva's contract.

Silva made an appearance from the bench for Manchester City in their Premier League opener against West Ham United. This does little to indicate that a complete agreement has been reached for the player just yet.

Barca are yet to register any of their summer signings for them to be eligible for their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen are yet to be registered. Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, who have signed new contracts, have also not been registered.

It remains to be seen how the club will manage to add one more player in Silva to their ranks.

