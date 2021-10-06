"How could you ask that?" - Memphis Depay reacts to question about regret over Barcelona move

Memphis Depay has had a mixed start to life at Barcelona. However, he lashed out at a reporter who asked if the Dutch international regretted making a move to Spain this summer.

"How could you ask that?" - he said before going on to describe the impact Barcelona has had on the football world despite its current state of turmoil.

Here's what he said:

"It's Barcelona. I don't think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it. Despite the results, I'm really happy at the club. It's been a difficult time [for the team]. I don't want to talk about that much, but people are acting like the season is already over."

Depay concluded by saying:

"There are so many games to play. Everything is still open. But as a player you feel responsible and you take responsibility. You care. Every player takes responsibility at Barca. That's normal for a club like Barcelona."

Since arriving at the club on a free transfer, Memphis Depay has agreed to a wage cut to help the Catalans club's poor financial state.

Sadly, despite that, the Dutch forward has failed to get Barcelona out of their disastrous results both at home and away.

Blaugrana have managed just one win out of their last four La Liga matches. To add to their dismay, they've lost both their Champions League group stage matches as well.

Barcelona have found themselves in turbulent waters ever since Memphis Depay arrived

The 27-year-old forward could not have pre-empted what the end of the summer would hold when he signed his contract.

Lionel Messi, an icon at the club, was forced to defect to Paris Saint Germain owing to Barcelona's mounting debt. What once looked like a formidable squad started falling flat on its face. Antoine Griezmann also left Barcelona for his former club Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Although Sergio Aguero was brought on board along with Depay, he has been injured so far.

Naturally, this has left Memphis Depay as the lone warrior at Camp Nou. The Catalans have managed to score just 11 goals in seven matches and sit in ninth spot.

Barcelona's attack has looked far less explosive than previous seasons, with Depay scoring three goals and providing one assist in the domestic league.

