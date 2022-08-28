"How is he benching them", "The mid ain't creating chances" - Barcelona fans outraged with Xavi for leaving 2 midfielders on the bench against Valladolid 

Barcelona fans are outraged following Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie on the bench for their clash with Real Valladolid on August 28.

Xavi's side have started the season with a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano and a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.

In the draw with Vallecano, both Kessie and De Jong started on the bench and Xavi made changes for the win over Sociedad.

De Jong came into the starting XI and the midfield flourished with Barcelona blitzing the White and Blues away.

However, the Dutchman, who has been the subject of speculation, is back on the bench for the clash with Valladolid alongside Kessie.

Xavi has opted to go for a midfield three of Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Pedri.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski starts up top having scored his first two goals for the Blaugrana in the win over Sociedad.

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele start on the wings with Ronald Araujo filling in at right-back once again.

Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are at centre-back with youngster Alex Balde at left-back.

Marc-Andre ter Stegan starts in goal with Barca eyeing a second win in a row against a Valladolid side that sit 17th with one draw and one defeat in their first two fixtures.

Xavi's selection of Gavi instead of De Jong and Kessie has drawn the ire of some Barca fans.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to the Barca boss' midfield selection:

KOMBO™ 🇦🇷💙❤️ @ultimate_kombo



But Xavi is there trainer so I want to believe he knows exactly what he is doing. @FCBarcelona Sincerely don't understand how Gavi starts ahead of Kessie and De JongBut Xavi is there trainer so I want to believe he knows exactly what he is doing. @FCBarcelona Sincerely don't understand how Gavi starts ahead of Kessie and De JongBut Xavi is there trainer so I want to believe he knows exactly what he is doing.

YoungkinG @youngking134 @FCBarcelona I know gavi is good but how is he benching frenkie and kessie??? @FCBarcelona I know gavi is good but how is he benching frenkie and kessie???

A$AP $ANDY🏁 @AtadweGinger @FCBarcelona The fact that gavi starts over Frankie is mind blowing @FCBarcelona The fact that gavi starts over Frankie is mind blowing

ʟɪᴠɪɴɢ ʙᴇɪɴɢ @adesurex @FCBarcelona Pedri Busquets Gavi that mid trio ain't creating chance, Xavi should have realized it @FCBarcelona Pedri Busquets Gavi that mid trio ain't creating chance, Xavi should have realized it

HG⚠️ @hoombleguy @FCBarcelona Please start FDJ and stop playing Araujo at RB @FCBarcelona Please start FDJ and stop playing Araujo at RB

Barcelona looking to keep the winning momentum going

De Jong drops to the bench

Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Sociedad was impressive, with Lewandowski putting in a performance that will enthuse Blaugrana fans.

The Pole linked up well with the likes of Dembele and Pedri and it bodes well for Barca as they head into a new season looking to rival Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

Xavi's side will want to kick off the season in top notch form and the Barca boss will need to ring the changes to a squad that will be contending in the Champions League.

Hence, the likes of De Jong and Kessie can be expected not to consistently start games with so many astute midfielders at Barca's disposal.

De Jong looks set to stay at the Nou Camp despite huge reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

With four days left of the transfer window, it will be intriguing to see if their are any arrivals or departures made to the Catalan side following the encounter with Valladolid.

A win for Xavi's side may just see the Barcelona take the stance that they are satisfied that their transfer business is done.

