"How can my 'Dad' be a racist" - Ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba calls out former club Galatasaray for Jose Mourinho claim

Chelsea icon Didier Drogba has hit out at claims from former club Galatasaray that Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho made racist comments about them. The former striker has come out to publicly shut down the possibility of the Portuguese manager being racist on social media.

Mourinho aimed comments at the Galatasaray staff after a fiery derby clash between both Turkish giants earlier this week, accusing them of "jumping like monkeys". The comments of the former Chelsea boss were not well-received by his opponents, who have opened criminal proceedings against him with UEFA and FIFA, as per a statement they put out.

Didier Drogba took to X to defend Mourinho, under whom he played in two stints at Chelsea, between 2004 and 2007, and 2014. The ex-Ivory Coast international questioned how someone he regards as a father could be racist, advising his former club Galatasaray to move on from the issue.

The former Chelsea forward wrote on X:

"Dear @GalatasaraySK. You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!! We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it."

"Ive seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent ) is there to prove it. Let’s focus on our games, support our brilliant lions and let’s win the league to get close to our 5 ⭐️How can my “Dad” be a racist 🤷🏾‍♂️Come on guys💛❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️…"

Didier Drogba was signed by Mourinho at Chelsea ahead of the 2004-05 season from Olympique Marseille. The striker went on to become a club legend, winning multiple trophies and scoring the goal that won them their first UEFA Champions League title in 2012.

Jose Mourinho and Drogba clashed as opponents after the striker joined Galatasaray in 2012 but were reunited at Stamford Bridge for the 2014-15 season. They won the Premier League and League Cup in the season they spent together again before Drogba headed to North America.

Former Chelsea midfielder leaps to support of Jose Mourinho amid racism claims

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has extended his support to former manager Jose Mourinho in the wake of racism accusations leveled against him. The Portuguese tactician, now in charge of Fenerbahce, is embroiled in a racism case following comments from him to Galatasaray officials.

Essien has joined former teammate Didier Drogba in throwing his weight behind the embattled manager with a social media gesture. The former Ghanaian midfielder, who Mourinho publicly called his son, posted a picture of himself with Drogba and the manager during training in their Chelsea days.

Mourinho insulted officials of rival club Galatasaray after a derby clash between both sides that ended goalless in the Turkish Super Lig. Not fans of the wording of his comments, the Turkish champions petitioned UEFA and FIFA over the racist language employed by the former Real Madrid boss.

