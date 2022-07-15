“How can you not be a fan of this lad” - Danny Murphy claims Chelsea player has ‘what all fans love’ 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is hoping to break into Thomas Tuchel's side during the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed incredibly successful Premier League loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in the previous two campaigns. However, the industrious midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues.

Gallagher was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award last term due to his fine performances for Palace, where he scored eight times in 34 Premier League appearances.

Everton are also still interested in signing Chelsea's Armando Broja, who they could initially try to sign on loan, and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. They are also still in talks with Wolves to try to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, who could cost around £25m+. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

His form has also made him a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England squad. Murphy believes that Gallagher needs to play as often as he has been to to continue his rapid development.

The pundit told TalkSPORT, as per HITC Sport:

“How can you not be a fan of this lad. He’s got what all fans love, which is that energy and passion for the game. All mixed with a great technique and ability to score goals and make things happen, so anyone is going to be happy to have him."

The former England international added:

“I am fascinated to see with Gallagher what he does. I think this depends on the conversation with Tuchel. You need assurances, you can’t promise games, but you can promise him that he plays if he sticks to the levels for when he was at Palace. If I was another club in the Premier League, then he would be top of my list to get him.”

Mason Mount on Conor Gallagher:



"I’ve known Con for a long time. What he did last season in the PL, to prove what he can do, it’s brilliant."



"I've known Con for a long time. What he did last season in the PL, to prove what he can do, it's brilliant."

"He brings that fire. He wants to put tackles about, get in the box & score. He's looked very well so far & we hope that continues."

Chelsea midfielder told not to repeat Jesse Lingard's mistake ahead of the new season

Former Palace playmaker Darren Ambrose has warned Gallagher not to make the same mistake as Jesse Lingard did when his loan spell at West Ham ended.

Lingard returned to Manchester United and barely played a game at Old Trafford, despite enjoying a career revival at the East London club.

Ambrose said of Gallagher to TalkSPORT:

“I keep going back to the Jesse Lingard situation, learn from his mistakes because I think it was a mistake going back to Manchester United. Gallagher has to go somewhere he is going to play. If Thomas Tuchel has promised him games and he can play and is confident enough to stay at a huge club like Chelsea, go for it."

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Time to impress Tuchel. Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Ethan Ampadu, Harvey Vale and Armando Broja (joining up later) all in Chelsea’s pre-season squad…Time to impress Tuchel. Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Ethan Ampadu, Harvey Vale and Armando Broja (joining up later) all in Chelsea’s pre-season squad… ✅Time to impress Tuchel. 🌟 https://t.co/QyGjDyBmgl

He continued:

“There’s an opportunity that if he stays at Chelsea and plays half the games, he could still play for England. But if he goes to Everton or Palace and plays all the games, it’s not really about the club any more."

