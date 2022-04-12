"How can you not like this guy" - Nigel de Jong heaps praise on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his heartwarming gesture for fans after Manchester City draw

Manchester City played out a pulsating 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (April 10).

Both teams came into the match knowing that a win for either side would swing the title race in their favor. Liverpool were only one point behind City in the league standings prior to kick-off.

An entertaining 2-2 draw means that the overall dynamics in the table have not changed for either side.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️"What a game... 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃!"



The game lived up to its potential with some tremendous football on display four goals being shared equally. The Reds came back twice from a goal down to take home a point from hostile territory.

While City fans were seen leaving the stadium after the game, the Liverpool faithful stayed behind and were greeted by their German boss. Klopp was seen doing his usual fist bump in the air and spent around half an hour interacting with the fans.

His connection with the fans was appreciated by former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong.

He told Premier League Productions (reported via HITC):

“How can you not like this guy,” said De Jong. “I am (have) Man City bias, but you can’t dislike this. It says something about the relationship he has with his fans. He always takes his time with them. He’s a great coach for the club.”

Manchester City and Liverpool vying for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup

Manchester City and Liverpool are two of the best clubs in England and possibly in Europe right now.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this season while City are one point ahead of them at the top of the Premier League standings.

They are also favored to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens are 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid after the first leg of their quarterfinal clash, while Klopp's side have a 3-1 advantage over Benfica.

The two teams are also set to clash in the FA Cup semifinals this weekend.

The Reds are in line to grab a historic quadruple this season, and City are possibly the biggest obstacle standing in their way.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost...



#BBCFootball Could Liverpool win the quadruple? Will Man City do the Treble?Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost... Could Liverpool win the quadruple? Will Man City do the Treble? 🏆 Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost... #BBCFootball

Pep Guardiola's men will want to win their first Champions League crown this season, after losing to Chelsea in the final last season.

