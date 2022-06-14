"How can Modric ask for Mbappe's shirt? The guy who left Real Madrid stranded" - Josep Pedrerol rages at Croatian star for exchanging jerseys with PSG man

Journalist Josep Pedrerol was enraged that Real Madrid star Luka Modric asked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe for his shirt. The two players faced off during a UEFA Nations League game between France and Croatia.

Modric scored an early penalty to give Croatia a 1-0 win over the reigning world champions. However, that was not the main talking point of the night. According to El Chiringuito, Modric asked the 23-year-old forward for his shirt at the end of the game.

Thar did not go down well with Pedrerol, as Mbappe had snubbed Madrid in the summer to pen a new deal with PSG. Los Blancos looked good to snap him up for most of the 2021-22 canpaign.

Pedrerol said about Modric exhanging jerseys with Mbappe (via El Chiringuito in English on Twitter):

"But how can Modric ask for Mbappe's shirt? The guy who left Real Madrid stranded."

He added:

"No, no, no Modric is a Madridista, Mbappe has laughed in the faces of Madridistas and he asked for his shirt, this is a joke no?"

When a fellow panelist said that he didn't see anything strange in the jersey swap, Pedrerol said:

"Jorge, you know Mbappe has laughed in the faces of the Madridistas...and Modric, the leader of Real Madrid, asks for his shirt?! Don't you think that's terrible."

Pedrerol was not pleased when he learnt it was Modric who asked Mbappe for his shirt and not the other way around. He said:

"I thought Mbappe had asked Modric for his jersey as he's the Ballon d'Or winner. but the other way round!!! Modric has asked for the jersey of the guy who dumped Real Madrid with 1 week to go. Ole! This is Real Madrid, this is the commitment, knowing your fans. I'm in shock, I didn't know any of this."

The video for the same can be viewed below:

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could arrive at PSG

Former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has been heavily linked with replacing current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to MARCA (via Mundo Deportivo), the French tactician has reached an agreement with the Parisian giants to become their new manager.

Zidane would be tasked with bringing UEFA Champions League glory to PSG. The Frenchman won three consecutive titles as Los Blancos manager, between 2016 and 2018.

Zidane would have some of the world's best players to manage if he arrives at the Ligue 1 giants - Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

