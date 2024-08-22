"How can a professional player be missing those" - Fans in disbelief as Chelsea star misses sitter in UECL qualifier

Fans were left in disbelief after Chelsea striker Marc Guiu failed to score into an empty net from close range against Servette. The Blues faced the Swiss side in a UEFA Conference League qualifying match at Stamford Bridge on August 22, which they won 2-0.

While the hosts will have been pleased with their general performance against a much smaller club, Marc Guiu's miss will almost certainly make headlines. The Blues signed the 18-year-old from Barcelona this summer by activating his £5 million release clause (via the BBC).

After Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring for the Blues in the 50th minute from the penalty spot, Guiu had a huge chance to double the score. The 18-year-old closed down Servette goalkeeper Jeremy Frick and nicked the ball from him in the 51st minute.

Frick was scrambling back into position and Guiu had the opportunity to slot the ball into an empty net. However, he fluffed his shot, which trickled towards the net and the Swiss shot-stopper had time to get back and save it. Guiu got two opportunities to make amends on the rebound, but they were both parried.

Eventually, Noni Madueke sealed the deal for Chelsea with a brilliant goal in the 76th minute. While the win was secured, fans could not believe Marc Guiu's shocking miss, as they took to social media to slam the forward with posts like these:

"How can a professional player be missing those balls?" a fan demanded.

"Marc Guiu what is this miss," a Barcelona fan asked.

"I can’t believe what I just saw," another fan was shocked.

"WHAT IS HE DOING," another wrote.

"How is this brotha a footballer that is embarrassing," another added.

Chelsea beat Servette 2-0: Match review

Although the Blues secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the side.

Chelsea took control of the game with the ball, holding 59% of the possession, compared to Servette's 41%. However, their opponents more shots on goal, 22, compared to Chelsea's 14. Six of Servette's shots were on target, while the Blues managed to land seven shots on target.

The Blues made 576 passes with 91% accuracy, compared to Servette's 368, with 84% accuracy. Chelsea will travel to Switzerland for the second leg, where they will face Servette at the Stade de Geneve on August 29.

