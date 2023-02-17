How did Galtier react to Neymar visiting McDonald’s after defeat to Bayern? PSG coach explains chat with superstar 

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that he held talks with Neymar after the PSG star was spotted at a poker tournament. The Brazilian was later pictured at a McDonald's, hours after the Ligue 1 side were beaten by Bayern Munich.

PSG's quest to win the UEFA Champions League has taken a hit once again as they lost at home to Bayern Munich. They are 1-0 behind in the tie and will need to overcome the deficit in the second leg in Germany.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“Neymar has the right on his day off. He likes playing poker and he has the right to do so”. Galtier: “I’ve spoken to Neumar and I said what thought about the photo at the fast food — the conversation will stay between us”.“Neymar has the right on his day off. He likes playing poker and he has the right to do so”. Galtier: “I’ve spoken to Neumar and I said what thought about the photo at the fast food — the conversation will stay between us”. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG“Neymar has the right on his day off. He likes playing poker and he has the right to do so”. https://t.co/yRJWUiACP8

Mbappe called for all players to stay healthy and sleep well, but his teammate Neymar was spotted out and about on his day off. Speaking ahead of the clash with Lille in Ligue1, Galiter confirmed that he has spoken to Neymar about the incident.

He admitted that there was no confusion regarding whether the Brazilian was playing poker or heading to McDonald's for a meal.

He said:

"What Kylian said in the mixed zone (on eating and sleeping well) is exactly what he said in the locker room. Words of great maturity so that everyone remains mobilized. They are welcome. I'm not going to associate Kylian's statement with the photo of Ney in a fast food restaurant."

He added:

"I spoke with Ney, I told him what I thought. He has the right, on his day off, to play poker, which he loves. I told him what I thought of this photo that came out. There is no confusion to be made."

What did Kylian Mbappe say after PSG's loss to Bayern Munich?

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé: “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on & go again.” (C+) Kylian Mbappé: “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on & go again.” (C+)

Kylian Mbappe returned from a thigh injury ahead of schedule to help PSG in their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. The striker scored twice in the game, but both were disallowed for offside.

After the loss, Mbappe called for all his teammates to stay healthy and sleep well in the coming days. He wants to go to Germany with a full squad to get a result against Bayern Munich.

He told Canal+ at Parc des Princes:

"Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let's quickly move on and go again."

Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks, but returned to training on Monday and made the bench on Tuesday night.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes