"How good it is not to be professional" - PSG superstar Neymar 'responds' to critics

PSG’s Brazilian winger Neymar, through an Instagram story, has hit back at critics who have questioned his professionalism.

Neymar has not played for PSG since being stretchered off during their 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over St. Etienne on 28th November last year. He has three goals and as many assists in ten Ligue 1 games this season. The Brazilian is expected to return just in time for PSG’s Round of 16 first leg Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Neymar has had constant injury woes since his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. He has only been available for 130 out of 246 PSG games since that move. The talented winger has come under scrutiny in recent months, with fans claiming he simply does not have the professionalism to fulfil his potential.

Neymar appeared unhappy with the comments. The 29-year-old posted an image of himself from a hyperbaric chamber with the caption:

"How good it is not to be professional and not take care of yourself, right? To be right at night, you have to take care of yourself first."

Neymar and PSG need to strike form to win Champions League

PSG’s attacking talent thus far has not truly been on show in the Champions League, while they have overwhelmed most teams in Ligue 1 despite not going full throttle.

They are the runaway leaders in the league, leading Nice and Marseille by a whopping 11 points. However, fans have not been happy about their style of play and consistency, especially in the Champions League, where they finished second behind Manchester City.

PSG arguably have the most talented club squad in the game, and a manager who says he needs time to get the most out of it. Mauricio Pochettino’s job has been made even more difficult by rumours surrounding the futures of many big-name players.

Angel Di Maria is set to leave in the summer along with Kylian Mbappe while Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the club as well.

Recent reports have claimed that Messi’s future at PSG could depend on how the rest of the season pans out. He has scored five times in as many Champions League games thus far, but has netted only once in 11 Ligue 1 outings. That is something that could impact his Ballon d’Or chances this year.

For now, Neymar and co will look to overcome Real Madrid as PSG strive to win their first Champions League. The Brazilian superstar is arguably the most-talented player after Messi, and needs to return to his best.

