How Juventus benefited after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: Revealed

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the headlines recently after leaving Juventus to re-join Manchester United. The 36-year-old, who was in the final year of his contract in Turin, opted to seek a fresh challenge and eventually sealed a dramatic return to Old Trafford.

However, Juventus, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €117 million in 2018, managed to receive just €15 million upfront in exchange for letting the forward join Manchester United. The Bianconeri were initially demanding close to €30 miliion, but had to settle for a lesser fee as Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move.

Despite incurring a loss in terms of transfer value for Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus seem to have benefited on the whole after the summer transfer window. According to Calcio e Finanza (via Football Italia), Juventus have generated a profit of €52.232 million purely between player sales and wages this summer.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly set to receive €57.350 million gross in wages for the remaining years of his contract with Juventus. But since he left for Manchester United, Juventus are set to save up on it and boost their profits this summer. The Bianconeri, however, still incurred a €14 million loss on Cristiano Ronaldo's eventual transfer fee to Manchester United.

Another exit from Juventus came in the form of Cristian Romero, who left permanently for Atalanta. The Argentine's €16 million transfer fee also resulted in a loss, but getting him off the books has ensured Juventus generated the aforementioned €52.232 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note after joining Manchester United from Juventus

Upon securing his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in addressing the fans at Old Trafford on social media. The Portuguese forward referred to his return as a "dream come true" and insisted he will help the Red Devils make history again.

Part of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post read:

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution."

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands."

"History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you...

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal and is expected to be in contention to mark his return to Manchester United on September 11 against Newcastle United.

