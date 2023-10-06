“How long is my contract?” – Erling Haaland provides emphatic response when asked about breaking Alan Shearer’s goal record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up about the prospect of breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record in the future.

Erling Haaland joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund last summer, signing a five-year deal. He broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League, scoring 36 goals in 35 games. He went past Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record of 34 goals.

The Norwegian striker has continued with his exploits this season, having scored eight goals in seven league games already. He was recently asked about potentially breaking Shearer's Premier League all-time goalscoring record of 260 goals. He replied (via The Telegraph):

“How long is my contract? Three years and 10 months [left]? So, there is still time to do it, no?”

When asked if he meant that he could break the record in a shorter time frame, Erling Haaland replied:

“I didn’t say that! That’s something you can’t think of. You have to think of the next game, the season and then these things come after a while. But if I will still be 15 years longer in England then why not? We will see.”

Among current players in the Premier League, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the closest to Shearer's record with 142 goals. Harry Kane, who was just 47 goals away, left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Erling Haaland explains his approach to a game and how he 'zones out' on the pitch

The Norwegian striker is known to have little impact on a game outside of actual goalscoring. Erling Haaland is often seen in the opposition box, not being involved in the build-up or having plenty of touches. However, he bursts into action once a chance arrives.

In his interview with The Telegraph, Erling Haaland explained his behavior and approach on the pitch, saying:

“In the games, normally people criticise me for not touching the ball. I can drop in and touch the ball a couple of times but I am just kind of walking around, standing up there, making movements in my own world and not kind of… it’s difficult to explain."

"I go out of my body and become a zombie. It’s kind of a bit of a ‘zone out’. Like looking around. Waiting for the chance. And when the chance comes I know I have to be ready, you know?"

He added:

“I am still switched on but I kind of walk around and scan, scan. I am waiting for the chance and ‘if the ball comes there, this can happen, if the ball goes there, this can happen’. It’s a feeling. When the team are building up from the back I know I don’t need to be involved. I stand there and wait for the right moment to [snaps his fingers].”

Erling Haaland has registered 60 goals and 11 assists in 64 games across competitions for Manchester City, helping them win the treble last season. He will next be in action against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8.