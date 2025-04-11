How many errors from Andre Onana has led directly to goals at Manchester United? Alarming stat comes to light after Lyon draw

An alarming statistic revealed that Manchester United's Andre Onana has made more errors leading to a shot (12) or a goal (8) than any Premier League goalkeeper since July 2023. The Cameroon international came to Old Trafford with a big reputation that summer from Inter Milan for a reported fee of €50.20 million.

However, he has endured a rather tricky stay with the Red Devils, making multiple errors that have cost matches. Onana was in the spotlight once again in his club's first-leg Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, which ended 2-2 on Thursday, April 10.

He seemingly misjudged Thiago Almada's free-kick, which led to a goal, while managing to spill the shot that Rayan Cherki tapped in during the 95th minute. Onana was already under pressure, with opposition midfielder Nemanja Matic calling him 'one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history.'

This response from the former Chelsea star came after the goalkeeper claimed that his Red Devils team was far better than Lyon. However, both teams head into the second leg on level terms. The reverse fixture is scheduled to take place next Thursday, April 17 at Old Trafford.

As for Onana, he's made 94 appearances across competitions for the Manchester outfit, keeping 23 clean sheets. His only trophy with the team was their FA Cup success in 2024.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim defends Andre Onana after poor performance v Lyon

Andre Onana

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim seemingly acknowledged Andre Onana's mistakes that cost his side the match against Lyon on Thursday. But the Portuguese coach backed his keeper to come good.

Speaking after the match, he said (via BBC Sport):

"If you look at the season I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and during these last months."

"There's nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him, so the most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes I will choose the best XI to play. But I'm really confident in Andre."

Despite Amorim's comments, reports have linked Onana with a move away from Old Trafford. The Sun have claimed that the Red Devils boss himself has sanctioned the shot-stopper's sale (via Manchester Evening News).

So far this campaign, Onana has made 43 appearances across competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets. His team are struggling too, placed 13th in the Premier League standings currently.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More