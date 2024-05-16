How many games will Reece James miss after red card vs Brighton? Chelsea captain set to miss matches in the 2024/25 season

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to miss out on four Premier League fixtures after his red card against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 15. The English right-back was sent off after kicking Joao Pedro during the Blues' 2-1 victory.

Reece James, who had returned from injury for Chelsea's last fixture against Nottingham Forest, has brought his season to a premature end. His dismissal means he will not be available for the Blues' final fixture against Bournemouth, which he had hoped to use to prove his fitness to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros.

This suspension is particularly frustrating for James, who has struggled with injuries throughout the season and would've been keen to demonstrate his readiness for international duty.

The confirmation that James will miss four matches came shortly after the Brighton game. The red card for violent conduct automatically results in a three-game ban. However, as this was James' second red card of the season—following his earlier dismissal against Newcastle in November—his suspension has been extended by an additional game. Consequently, he will miss the final match of this season and the first three matches of the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed his disappointment regarding the situation during the post-match press conference. He said (via The Mirror):

"I didn’t see (it). It’s difficult to give my opinion because I didn’t have time to see the action. But it’s painful [for us] because it’s a fantastic night of football and he’s a really important player. Now he is going to miss the next game and a few games next season."

Mauricio Pochettino on whether Chelsea's finish could be labelled a 'success'

Although Chelsea have had an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign, the Blues have found some form in their recent fixtures. They are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, including four consecutive wins heading into their final match of the season.

They have secured a European spot for next season and could even finish ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, depending on the results on the final day.

When asked if this was a successful finish for the club given where they were at one point, coach Pochettino said (via Football London):

"I don’t know. We have been all the season talking but it looks like my words are not important and no one cares. People only care about rumours and things like this. It’s not important, the most important thing is winning games for me. It has been tough with all the circumstances."

Chelsea are at sixth position in the Premier League standings at the time of writing. They are three points clear of the seventh-placed Newcastle United, with one game to go.

