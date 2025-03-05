“How is Messi not going to succeed?” - When Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema offered opinion on Lionel Messi struggling at PSG

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema once leaped to the defense of Lionel Messi following the Argentine’s challenging start to life at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

After leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi struggled to replicate his usual prolific form in his debut season in France. He managed to score a paltry six goals in 26 league games in his maiden campaign at the French club, consequently leading to criticisms from fans.

However, Benzema dismissed the doubts surrounding Messi’s footballing abilities, and described his early struggles at PSG as a ''time of adaptation."

“How is Messi not going to succeed?" Benzema told Telefoot in 2022 when quizzed on Messi's underwhelming form. "It’s just a time of adaptation because he hasn’t scored many goals. But look what he does on the pitch. In any case, you can’t criticize a player like that, someone who criticizes Messi doesn’t understand anything about football.”

Messi left his childhood club Barcelona in 2021 for PSG on a bossman transfer. The Argentine icon was made to leave the Catalan club against his own will due to the club's financial issues.

His move to the French capital saw him reunite with former teammate Neymar and French superstar Kylian Mbappe, forming a formidable trio upfront.

Benzema's assertion somewhat came true as Messi went on to silence his critics in the following season. The diminutive Argentine had 41 goals involvement in 41 appearances across competitions in his sophomore season.

"They made me very happy" – When Karim Benzema thanked Lionel Messi for endorsing his Ballon d'Or candidacy

Back in 2022, Karim Benzema was excited after hearing Lionel Messi’s public endorsement of his Ballon d’Or candidacy. The French striker had just completed a sensational season with Real Madrid, playing a pivotal role in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

Karim Benzema’s performances in the 2021-22 season were nothing short of extraordinary. He scored 44 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. These included goals in the Champions League knockout rounds against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Amid the growing debate about who should win the award, Lionel Messi threw his support behind Benzema, saying (via TNT Sports):

“There are no doubts. It’s very clear that Benzema had a brilliant year and ended up winning the Champions League, being fundamental from the last 16 onwards in every game. I think there are no doubts this year."

On hearing Messi’s comments, Benzema responded:

"I heard Messi's words and they made me very happy. Very pleased to hear that from a player like him."

The pair no longer ply their trade in Europe. Karim Benzema currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League while Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.

