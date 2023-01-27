Dutch outlet Voetbal Travel recently made a stunning comparison of Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's salary package to that of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The study, conducted among almost 33,000 players, concluded that Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player in the world. Ronaldo earns almost a whopping £175 million per year at Al-Nassr. While the Portuguese ace slid down the list of the highest-paid players during his time at Manchester United, the move to the Middle-East springboarded him to the top position.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is just behind Ronaldo on the list. However, there is a massive discrepancy between the two superstars' payments, as the Frenchman currently earns £64 million per season, less than half of Ronaldo. Mbappe's club teammate Neymar is third on the list. The Brazilian pockets a hefty approximate salary of £42 million per year.

Messi, on the other hand, is the fourth highest-paid player in the world. His approximate yearly salary is around £34.8 million.

Here is the full list of the top 10 earners in world football at the moment (via Manchester Evening News):

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: £177 million

2. Kylian Mbappe: £64 million

3. Neymar Jr.: £42.1 million

4. Lionel Messi: £34.8 million

5. Kevin De Bruyne: £20.8 million

6. Erling Haaland: £19.5 million

7. David De Gea: £19.5 million

8. David Alaba: £18.8 million

9. Mohamed Salah: £18.2 million

10. Raheem Sterling: £ 16.9 million

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will aim for UEFA Champions League glory in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Real Madrid v PSG: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr signaled the end of his UEFA Champions League career in all likelihood. The Portuguese is a five-time winner of the competition and is the record goalscorer of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, meanwhile, are PSG's two biggest hopes to end the club's drought of European success. The Parisians will return to action in the competition on February 14 as they take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Both the attackers have been in stunning form so far this campaign.

Messi has bagged 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games in all competitions, while Mbappe has tallied 25 goals and six assists in 24 games. Courtesy of their stunning numbers, PSG are three points clear atop the Ligue 1 table after 19 games.

