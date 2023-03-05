How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn per minute at Al-Nassr? Portuguese superstar’s bumper contract explored

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns around $400 per minute. Ronaldo's mega contract with the nine time SPL champions will see him pocket an exorbitant $200 million per season.

His earning per day is around $550,000. The Portuguese superstar earns approximately $22,000 per hour. So, he pockets a mega amount while he sleeps as well.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his Manchester United contract following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

He currently resides in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Ronaldo has started producing the goods on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals for the Middle Eastern club, including two hat-tricks. He has registered two assists too.

Ronaldo was named the SPL 'Player of the Month' for February for his magnificent displays. His impact has transcended beyond the pitch, as Ronaldo's arrival has seen the SPL's broadcast boom across the globe.

He's also the highest paid player in the history of the game, and the difference between his pay cheque with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe is quite glaring.

Cristiano Ronaldo promised Al-Nassr fans of great things

Wherever Cristiano Ronaldo goes, he brings a winner's mentality with him. The Portuguese superstar promised Al-Nassr fans of achieveing great things. He had said in his first press conference:

"I have watched several games of yours; you are really great, and I knew that I will play with a group of great players. We will achieve great things together."

He added:

"The vision of what Al-Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC 💙💛 https://t.co/YbvHyKiS9n

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far produced the goods for the SPL leaders. Al-Nassr are atop the Saudi Pro League with 46 points from 19 games.

