How much does Georgina Rodriguez’s bracelet cost? Eye-watering sum behind gift from Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s close pals revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was in the news recently following the release of her show 'I Am Georgina' last week. It is the second season of the Netflix series and in the first episode, there's a scene where her close friends, called 'las darlings' gift her a diamond-studded bracelet.

The bracelet was made by Valencia-based jewelry maker True Love Joyas. According to Levante EMV, the ornament cost Georgina's friends €4860 (or $5244).

The gift is very thoughtful and personalized as it contains several heart-shaped attachments, each engraved with the initials of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's children, including the twins born last April. Each heart is embedded with a diamond, symbolizing that the children are the light.

Marga Martínez is the owner of True Love Joyas and was tasked with creating a unique gift for Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend. Georgina Rodriguez is very fond of 'Las Darlings'. Mamen, Ivan, Julia, Sofia, Elena, and Georgina’s sister, Ivana form the tight-knit group that makes regular appearances in Season 2 of 'I Am Georgina'.

Ivan Garcia, who is friends with Marga Martinez, approached her with a request for a special gift. Marga said that it was a great joy for her to get to work on such a project. She said (via Levante EMV):

"Iván García, Georgina's friend and Mediaset presenter, is also a friend of mine, we met through networks and we got along great."

"It has been months since he proposed it to me and it was a great joy for me, not only because of the repercussion that the Netflix reality show has, but also because Georgina fascinates me."

Georgina Rodriguez is busy with her own ventures as Cristiano Ronaldo returns from a successful international break

Georgina Rodriguez has not only been busy with promotional activities for her show but recently appeared in a commercial for Laverne, a Saudi Arabia-based perfume brand.

She has kept herself busy in the absence of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, who was with the Portugal national team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 38-year-old star enjoyed a rich vein of form and bagged braces in the 4-0 and 6-0 wins over Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have been enjoying a lavish life together in Saudi Arabia. Georgina recently revealed in an interview that she feels safe in the country and is very happy. She said:

"I feel very safe here, and I appreciate the strong family values. I felt a great happiness when I visited the Saudi desert, especially the connection with this magical land. The power and magic of the Saudi desert at night are unbelievable."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will next be seen in action against Al-Adalah on April 4 in a Saudi Pro League (SPL) away clash.

