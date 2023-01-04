How much did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo charge individually for iconic Louis Vuitton Ad? 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo put their long-running rivalry aside to feature in an iconic Louis Vuitton advert in November.

Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, were snapped playing a game of chess by the French luxury fashion house.

The legendary pair posted the image on their social media accounts that, sent the world into a frenzy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's post has racked up around 38 million likes, while Lionel Messi's has been linked 29 million times.

Louis Vuitton's own post has scored another five million likes. It is the most-liked photo on social media.

Lionel Messi may have beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the illustrious FIFA World Cup trophy a month later.

However, it is CR7 who comes out on top concerning money made from their Louis Vuitton feature.

Ronaldo reportedly charged $2 million to send Louis Vuitton's advert out to his 500 million followers on Instagram, per Rediff.

Meanwhile, Messi is believed to have charged $1.7 million, with him boasting 376 million Instagram followers.

It turned out that the duo were not present with each other in the same room during the making of the advert.

Nevertheless, the fact that two of the greatest players in history agreed to feature together, given their historic rivalry, was newsworthy enough.

The chess match was inspired by the Magnus Carlsen, and Hikaru Nakamura draw in Norway in 2017.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry is seemingly over in Europe

The legendary rivalry seems to have ended in Europe.

The back-and-forth between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the football pitch seems to have ended following the latter's decision to head to the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese great has joined Al-Nassr FC on a two-year deal worth a reported £173 million ($208.4 million) per year.

Ronaldo becomes the highest-paid player in the world, beating out competition from Messi, who earns £103.4 million ($124.67 million) at Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Nassr held a press conference upon the arrival of Ronaldo in Riyadh. He insisted that he had conquered Europe:

“My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge!"

Meanwhile, Messi is set to extend his stay at PSG until 2024, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that a verbal agreement has been reached over a contract extension.

Fans may get the opportunity to see Messi and Ronaldo feud one last time.

PSG are reportedly set to meet Al-Nassr in a mid-season friendly on January 19, per Marca.

