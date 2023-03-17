How much is Lionel Messi's salary at PSG? Weekly wages and contract details explained 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is one of the highest-paid players in the world, with him reportedly taking home a $41-million annual net salary, including add-ons. His weekly salary stands at over $788,000.

Lionel Messi, 35, joined PSG in the summer of 2021, shortly after running down his contract with Barcelona. According to Sporting News, the Argentina icon signed a $41 million-per-season contract with the Parisians, agreeing to remain at the club until June 2023.

The Athletic further claimed that Messi received a whopping $30-million signing bonus, while Forbes added that PSG had also given him a cut of his image rights and merchandise. Combining his wages and massive image rights incentives, Messi takes home nearly $75 million per year, $1.44 million per week.

According to Spanish daily El Mundo, Lionel Messi earned even more astronomical wages at Barcelona. The outlet sensationally claimed that the Argentinian signed a $650 million, four-year contract in 2017. Messi reportedly received a base pay of $161 million per season, a one-time $135 million signing bonus, and a $91 million-plus loyalty bonus. Due to insufficient room in their wage cap, the Blaugrana failed to renew Messi’s contract in 2021.

In December 2022, shortly after Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that PSG had reached a verbal agreement to renew the 35-year-old’s contract. Nothing has materialized since, with Messi staring at the face of becoming a free agent once again in June 2023.

According to MARCA, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal want to sign Messi in the summer. The Saudi Pro League outfit are reportedly prepared to exceed the wages Al-Nassr are paying Cristiano Ronaldo ($215 million) and offer Messi a $234.5 million-per-year deal.

Maxwell explains why PSG should extend Lionel Messi’s contract this summer

Former PSG defender Maxwell has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in history, claiming that extending Messi’s stay should be a no-brainer for the Parisians.

Following PSG’s Champions League elimination, calls have been made for PSG to build a younger project, focusing on Kylian Mbappe instead of Lionel Messi. Maxwell, however, does not find the demands sensible, insisting that Messi’s extension is not even a debatable topic.

Speaking to Canal Plus, he said:

“We may have the best player in history in the squad. I don’t know why there is a debate. I would always like to have him on my team.

“This is an example of a person who always wants to win. He is a great example for young people. When I played with him, it was exceptional to be with him on the pitch.”

Messi has racked up an impressive number of goals and assists since joining the Parisians. The Barcelona legend has featured in 65 matches for PSG so far, scoring 29 times and claiming 32 assists.

