How much did Manchester City spend on drinks during Premier League title party? Jack Grealish’s dad reveals staggering amount

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish's father Kevin Grealish has revealed that the Cityzens spent £47,000 on drinks during their Premier League title party at the Tunnel Club in Manchester.

City were crowned the treble winners after winning the UEFA Champions League earlier this month. They had won the Premier League and the FA Cup this season as well.

City's celebrations after winning the Champions League caught the attention of fans across social media. Jack Grealish was the star who got highlighted the most for his celebrations.

His father, Kevin, has now revealed that after City won the Premier League last month, the Cityzens spent a massive amount on drinks, telling the Mirror:

"To be fair to City, they've been brilliant with the celebrations and all the parties. There was one for winning the Premier League at the Tunnel Club a few weeks ago.

"The drinks bill came to £47,000, FORTY SEVEN GRAND! – I saw the receipt – and before you say it, that wasn't just Jack's drinks bill. He actually went home early that night!"

Grealish was a key player for City in the recently concluded season. He racked up five goals and seven assists for Pep Guardiola's team across competitions. The Manchester City winger didn't shy away from celebrating his hard-earned success in style as well.

Jack Grealish was emotional after Manchester City won UEFA Champions League

Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on June 10. Rodri scored the winner in the 68th minute at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Jack Grealish was visibly emotional after helping his team win their first Champions League. The winger, who started the game against Inter, said (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today I was awful, I don’t care, though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff it’s so special."

He added:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football, and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

Jack Grealish also said:

“You think back to all the people that have helped you along the way and just seeing my family in the crowd there, it just makes me emotional.”

Manchester City's treble success in the 2022-23 season was a historic one, as they became the first English team after Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the European treble.

