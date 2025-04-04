"How about the two of us again?" - Kevin De Bruyne's ex-club send transfer plea to Manchester City star as he announces summer exit

German side VfL Wolfsburg has sent a transfer plea to Kevin De Bruyne following the Belgian's decision to quit Manchester City. The 33-year-old announced on Friday, April 4, that he will leave the Etihad in the summer with his contract expiring.

VfL Wolfsburg made a transfer plea to the superstar to rejoin the club where he made a name for himself and earned his move to the Etihad. De Bruyne was on the books of the Bundesliga side for only a season and a half before making a reported £55 million switch to Manchester City. VfL Wolfsburg posted on their X handle:

"Dear Kevin, do you remember? You and I ten years ago? How about the two of us again?"

VfL Wolfsburg signed De Bruyne in January 2014 from Chelsea in a deal worth reported £18 million. He made 70 appearances for the German side, contributing 20 goals and 37 assists.

De Bruyne also helped Wolfsburg win the DFB-Pokal once as well as the DFL-Supercup once. He was named Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2014-15 for his exceptional season with the German side.

He eventually joined Manchester City in 2015 and became a key part of their dominant era under Pep Guardiola. The Belgian midfielder has made 413 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 106 goals and setting up 174 assists.

De Bruyne has won 16 trophies during his time at the Etihad so far and could win the FA Cup this season.

Second division side in Saudi Arabia enter talks to sign Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne

Saudi Arabian second division side Neom FC are reportedly considering a move for Kevin De Bruyne in the summer. The Belgian is set to leave Manchester City this summer after a decade serving the Cityzens.

As reported by Fussball Transfers (via Tribal Football), Neom FC are keen on the 33-year-old's signature. However, the Belgium international is also wanted by MLS side San Diego.

De Bruyne has been a key player for Manchester City since joining the club in 2015 from VfL Wolfsburg in a deal worth reported £55 million. Regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern era, he has been the creator in chief for the Cityzens, who have dominated English football in recent years.

