"How have VAR not picked up on that?" - Nottingham Forest boss slams terrible Harry Maguire decision in their loss to Manchester United

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has criticized the VAR for not sending off Harry Maguire in his team’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday (16 April).

Manchester United picked up a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon. Before Antony (32 minutes) and Diogo Dalot (76 minutes) got on the scoresheet, there were shouts of a handball inside United’s box.

In the 19th minute, the ball ricocheted off Maguire’s arm before Brennan Johnson failed to turn home the loose ball. A VAR check was conducted but ultimately no penalty was awarded to the hosts.

Callum Castel @callumcasteln



#NFFC Maguire’s handball. Not sure what else has to happen for that to be a penalty. Maguire’s handball. Not sure what else has to happen for that to be a penalty. #NFFC https://t.co/Lkm2gnUd5a

In a post-match press conference, Cooper not only claimed that it was a clear handball but also declared that Maguire, who was already on a yellow, should have been dismissed.

Cooper said (via GOAL):

“Harry Maguire's was a definitely penalty [for handball]. Then a second yellow card and red. A terrible decision.

“How have VAR not picked up on that? Another call and apology from them then, which won't help.”

The Red Devils skipper saw the first yellow just three minutes into the game. After being outsmarted by Taiwo Awoniyi, the Englishman committed a tactical foul to stop Forest from hitting United on the break.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives update on Marcel Sabitzer’s injury

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer felt something during the warm-up ahead of the clash against Nottingham Forest. As a result, United opted not to field the Austrian after naming him in the starting XI.

Speaking to MUTV, Ten Hag confirmed that further tests needed to be carried out to determine the extent of Sabitzer’s injury. The Dutch tactician said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He had a problem in the warm-up. We didn't take the risk because we already have some injuries, so we have to find out tomorrow [Monday]. Hopefully, it's not a big injury. We chose not to go into the game with risk.”

Currently on loan from Bayern Munich, Sabitzer has performed well for the Red Devils this season. Last week, he played his best match so far in a Manchester United shirt, scoring both goals as United drew 2-2 with Sevilla in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Poll : 0 votes