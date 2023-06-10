How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League final

Manchester City and Inter Milan lock horns at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 10). Here's how fans in India, the United States and the United Kingdom can watch the game live.

Football fans in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD. Supporters across the country can also stream the game live on the SonyLIV application and website. It's worth noting that the clash will kick off at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday (June 11).

BT Sport will broadcast the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan for viewers in the UK. Fans can watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Furthermore, supporters can also stream the Champions League final for free on BT Sports' YouTube channel.

The game will be broadcast live in the USA on CBS, Univision and TUDN. Viewers in the region can also stream the match on FuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, Univision Now and TUDN's application and website.

Manchester City and Inter Milan's road to the final

Manchester City qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after finishing atop Group G with 14 points. They won four and drew two of their six games against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

The Cityzens thumped RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate to book their place in the quarterfinals. They then beat Bayern Munich 4-1 before earning a 5-1 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinals. Pep Guardiola's side will hope to end their long wait to win the Champions League with a win against Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10).

Simone Inzaghi's side, meanwhile, progressed into the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group C, which included Bayern, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen, with ten points. The Nerazzurri qualified for the quarterfinals after beating FC Porto 1-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Inter then defeated Benfica 5-3 before beating Serie A rivals AC Milan 3-0 in the semifinals. They have set their sights on winning their first Champions League since 2010.

