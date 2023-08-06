“Huge chance for him to play for a top European club” - Lothar Matthaus urges Bayern to sign ex-Manchester United superstar

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has urged the Bundesliga champions to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard is a free agent after leaving the Red Devils following the expiration of his contract. De Gea, 32, has long been regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe but came off the boil in the latter stages of his United career.

Despite this, Matthaus reckons De Gea has all the credentials to shine for Bayern and he thinks both parties should consider his arrival. The Germany legend said (via iMiaSanMia):

"As FC Bayern, I would for De Gea. And in De Gea's place, I would go to FC Bayern. With him, Bayern would have a top keeper as (Neuer's) replacement. He could even become #1 permanently if Neuer, which we don't hope for, doesn't come back."

De Gea featured 58 times across competitions last season, keeping 25 clean sheets. That included 17 clean sheets in 38 league games which saw him win the Golden Glove.

The veteran Spanish shot-stopper became a legend during his 12 years at Manchester United. He won the club's Player of the Year award a joint record four times.

However, De Gea's past campaign was littered with many glaring mistakes. Clangers against the likes of Manchester City in the FA Cup final and Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League were costly.

Bayern's No.1 Neuer spent the majority of the past season on the sidelines after fracturing his tibia and fibula in his right leg. The German goalkeeper's return to the first team has been postponed but he is expected back at some stage.

Hence, any move from Thomas Tuchel's side to sign De Gea wouldn't come as a replacement for Neuer. It would be for Yann Sommer who is closing in on a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Inter Milan could rival Bayern for former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea

De Gea is taking his time over his future after leaving Manchester United.

Bayern may have competition in their pursuit of free agent De Gea and that comes from Serie A giants Inter Milan. Marca reports that the Nerazzurri are keen on the Spaniard alongside the Bundesliga champions.

The two European giants offer De Gea the chance to stay in Europe which he prefers to do. If he were to head to the San Siro he would be coming in as Andre Onana's replacement. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has taken his No.1 jersey at Manchester United.

However, Inter could drop their interest in De Gea if they get a deal for Sommer over the line. It is also stated in Marca's report that the Spanish shot-stopper is in no rush over his future.