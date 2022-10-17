"Huge loss" "Our most underrated player of the season" - PSG fans devastated as player who makes team click is forced off due to injury against Marseille 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were left worried after seeing Danilo Pereira leave the pitch with an injury in the Ligue 1 encounter against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday (October 16).

The Portugal international was seen holding his thigh after seemingly injuring his muscles during a counterattack from OM in the 23rd minute. A minute later, he was substituted for Nordi Mukiele.

The injury comes as a big blow as PSG could now be left shorthanded in the centre-back position for their next game against Ajaccio on Friday (October 21).

Sergio Ramos has one game left of his two-match suspension following a red card against Stade de Reims.

Presnel Kimpembe, meanwhile, continues to be sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Danilo has largely played as a defensive midfielder in his career but has recently been utilized as a centre-back by both PSG and the Portugal national team.

Being a natural midfielder, Pereira's ball-playing abilities and passing skills have been of great use to PSG this season. However, Les Parisiens will now be sweating over his availability for the next game.

PSG managed to beat Marseille via a Neymar goal in stoppage time of the first half. Fans, however, were left to rue the former FC Porto star being forced off the pitch.

Here are some of the reactions to his injury, as found on Twitter:

Andy Scott @andpscott Marseille giving a good account of themselves away at PSG so far. Looking dangerous on the break although Mbappe has twice been denied by great saves from Pau Lopez. Loss of Danilo Pereira to injury could be a big blow for PSG Marseille giving a good account of themselves away at PSG so far. Looking dangerous on the break although Mbappe has twice been denied by great saves from Pau Lopez. Loss of Danilo Pereira to injury could be a big blow for PSG

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 He's actually made us click, what a player He's actually made us click, what a player

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Danilo Pereira is out injured, we're finished. He's been our most underrated player of the season Danilo Pereira is out injured, we're finished. He's been our most underrated player of the season

This could be an added headache for Portugal manager Fernando Santos, who saw Diogo Jota stretchered off in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Manchester City on the same day.

Any injury this close to the FIFA World Cup raises doubts over whether the player in question will be fit in time to make the final squad. The same applies to Danilo and Jota.

PSG extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table

The win against Marseille saw PSG extend their lead to three points at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Second-placed Lorient played out a goalless draw against Reims on October 15, which means PSG now have a comfortable cushion at the top. The current top-two teams meet each other on November 6.

Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir could be the venue that plays a big role in the title race.

No team in the league looks as good as PSG do at the moment, but a positive result for Lorient at home could remind the capital-based club that this isn't a one-horse race.

