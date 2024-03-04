"Huge question marks for this team and the manager" - Roy Keane reacts to Manchester United's loss to Manchester City

Roy Keane has said there are a lot of questions that need to be asked to the Manchester United players and the manager after their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, March 2. He believes that the 11 losses in the league season show that they are not doing well despite sitting sixth in the table.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, Keane said he did not want to be too harsh on his former club. He believed that the derby rivals were better on the pitch and showed why they are the champions.

However, the 52-year-old was unsure in which direction the Red Devils are heading. He said (via The United Zone):

"I can't be too hard on Man United today as City were just brilliant. They showed why they're champions. That's 11 league losses now for United and what City do is they find out all your shortcomings. It still leaves that question mark over where this United team are going. In the last 25 minutes, they couldn't get anywhere near City, who toyed with them. United need to take their medicine and there are huge question marks for this team and the manager again."

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United in the eighth minute of the game at Etihad. However, Manchester City walked away with all three points following a brace from Phil Foden and a late goal from Erling Haaland in the second half.

Roy Keane praises Manchester United star after Manchester City loss

Roy Keane was full of praise for Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United star scored against Manchester City. He said that the finish was world-class and also commended Scott McTominay for his role in the move.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It was a brilliant goal, it's been a brilliant first-half, it's flown by, chances everywhere. Again, City will be disappointed with this. It's a kick down the pitch from the goalkeeper, a great run from [Scott] McTominay, Bruno [Fernandes] does well and he knocks it back to Rashford. Again, straightforward, it can't be much simpler than this."

"City with their arms up, McTominay makes a great run which takes the defenders away. Marcus, he's done it before, world-class finish - there is nothing wrong with his body language today."

Manchester United next face Everton in the league before facing Liverpool in the FA Cup. They face Brentford, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the games after the cup tie at Old Trafford.

