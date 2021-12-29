"Hugely impressive" - Lee Dixon heaps praise on Arsenal new signing and draws interesting comparison with Chelsea star

Former Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon has spoken highly of one of their summer signings and even drew comparisons with his opposite number from Chelsea.

In an interview with Sportsmail, Dixon heaped praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu, who's having a fine campaign with the Gunners since arriving from Bologna.

Barring his COVID-enforced absence in the last match, the Japanese international has played in all 15 other top-flight matches, starting in the XI each time.

His combative nature of play, both on and off the ball, has added an enormous drive to the squad, while also showing excellent game-reading ability by averaging 2.5 clearances.

Dixon also suggested that Tomiyasu must forge an excellent partnership with Ben White to have any success at the club. He said:

"I think he [Tomiyasu] has certainly taken the eye, there is no doubt about that. But you won't here me eulogise like Wrighty about positions he has no idea about!

"I'm joking! He is right to sing Tomiyasu's praises because he has done brilliantly. He has certainly not got the stature of a typical full back. Having said that, [Marcos] Alonso [at Chelsea] is tall and a similar stature to him."

Dixon praised Tomiyasu's link-up play in midfield and his aerial prowess but added that there's room for improvement in some regards. He said:

"He's been very good at coming out with the ball. His link-up play with the midfield and forwards has been great. He is an athlete who gets up and down brilliantly well, and he is great in the air.

"He's still got some work to do as far as defending and his positional play. But that is like most of the full-backs I look at now. That will come with time, and will come in building a relationship with Ben White."

Tomiyasu operates in the same position as Lauren, who was a vital figure in Arsenal's 'Invincible' squad but Dixon stopped short of comparing the two.

"I had inside knowledge on him, but I'm not at the training ground with Tomiyasu and I don't see him every day, but what I have seen so far on match day has been hugely impressive."

Tomiyasu is likely to miss Arsenal's New Year's day match against Manchester City on 1 January 2022 and will remain in isolation.

Tomiyasu has put in some impressive performances for Arsenal

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Tomiyasu has been one of the most impressive Arsenal players this season. He took no time to settle into life in North London and has garnered plaudits for his consistency and for being a reliable figure in defense.

The Japanese international is good at both ends of the pitch, and while his offensive stats are by no means impressive, he plays a big role in building up play.

Tomiyasu has made his case for being one of the best summer transfers this season.

