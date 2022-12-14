"Hurts me to say" - Glen Johnson names his Premier League top 4 for this season

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes the Reds will not be able to piece together a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. Johnson instead backed leaders Arsenal, reigning champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the top four.

Liverpool, following a slow start to the campaign, are some distance away from where they would've wanted to be prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side, expected by many to compete for the title, are seven points off of fourth spot and 15 behind Arsenal in first.

Johnson, who also played for Chelsea and Portsmouth, indicated that the difference may prove to be a bridge too far for the Reds. He said when asked who would occupy the top four spots in the Premier League come the end of the season during a recent interview (as quoted by GGRecon):

"Obviously, Manchester City and Arsenal. For the other two spaces I'm going to go to Chelsea, and I really want to say Liverpool, but I'm really not sure."

The former England defender added:

"I'm going to say Tottenham for fourth, which hurts me to say, but if I had to put my money on it, I'd say Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham."

Arsenal currently lead the pile, having started the campaign superbly to pick up 37 points from their first 14 Premier League matches. They are four clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Newcastle United, who have been one of the surprises of the season so far, are third with 30 points, but have played 15 games. Tottenham, who have also contested 15 matches, are a point further behind in fourth.

Johnson's mention of Chelsea finishing in the top four instead of Liverpool is bold as the Blues are currently behind the Reds in the standings. Liverpool sit sixth with 22 points from 14 matches, while Chelsea are eighth with 21 points.

The Premier League will return on Christmas Day

Following a six-week break enforced by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League will return on December 26. 14 of the 20 teams will be in action on that day, while there will be a game apiece over the next three days.

Two out of Glen Johnson's picks for the top four will be in action on Christmas Day. League leaders Arsenal will take on West Ham United in the late kick-off, while Tottenham Hotspur will visit Brentford earlier in the day. Liverpool will also be in action on December 26 as they visit Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will meet Bournemouth on December 27, while Manchester City will take on Leeds United the following day.

