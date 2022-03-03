"I am actually not there" - Gary Neville believes Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich shouldn't be kicked out despite alleged links with Vladimir Putin

Gary Neville has admitted that he does not think Roman Abramovich should not be 'kicked out' of Chelsea because of the impact he has had on English football.

Abramovich became Chelsea's owner in 2003. Since his takeover, the club has gone on to win 21 major titles. However, with Russia's attempted occupation of Ukraine, the oligarch has decided to step down.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Neville was asked about his opinion on the whole situation at the club and Abramovich's alleged association with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He said:

"There are alleged links between Abramovich and Putin. I think what he [Putin] has done this week has meant the association with Chelsea and Abramovich has become a problem. Am I in a situation where I feel Roman Abramovich should be kicked out of Chelsea, should be kicked out English football, no I am actually not there. In respect of Abramovich and Chelsea, he has been an owner of Chelsea now for 20 years and from my point of view I have spoken openly about how I have welcomed the challenge to the historical elite, which was Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal."

He continued,

"New money into Chelsea, Blackburn all those years ago when Jack Walker put money in, Leicester City winning the league, Manchester City and the Abu Dhabi wealth, I do believe we are a stronger league for it, more competitive and admired all around the world."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Roman Abramovich has a large shareholding in a Russian steelmaking firm making materials used to build the tanks invading Ukraine.



He transferred his shares directly to himself from an offshore company on Feb 16 - 8 days before Putin invaded.



(Source: Daily Mail) Roman Abramovich has a large shareholding in a Russian steelmaking firm making materials used to build the tanks invading Ukraine.He transferred his shares directly to himself from an offshore company on Feb 16 - 8 days before Putin invaded.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Roman Abramovich has a large shareholding in a Russian steelmaking firm making materials used to build the tanks invading Ukraine.He transferred his shares directly to himself from an offshore company on Feb 16 - 8 days before Putin invaded.(Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/r9KOzOssRR

LDN @LDNFootbalI



If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 19 years. 21 trophies. Every major trophy won.If this is the end, thank you Roman Abramovich. 💙 https://t.co/EK405yvjEC

The Blues have been one of the most dominant sides in English football since Abramovich took over the club. The Blues have won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two Champions League titles and two Europa League titles since 2003.

"But it comes with some level of standard" - Neville on Chelsea's potential new owners

Neville also encouraged new foreign owners taking over clubs and how they would benefit English football as a whole. He said:

"He is backing off, he is reversing down the road, he is seeing the danger of owning a football club in this country the fact it could be seized. We should accept [investors] but it comes with some level of standard of decency...I want those countries to be better and I believe the citizens in those countries want a better life and we as Great Britain can influence people in a positive way. I accept [investors] come here to legitimise their positions in their countries. Abu Dhabi in east Manchester, Saudi in Newcastle, Roman Abramovich at Chelsea. I have always viewed that we would create a better world in return by accepting them into out country."

Edited by Adit Jaganathan