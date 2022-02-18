"I actually think” – Rio Ferdinand predicts next destination of Chelsea linked Erling Haaland

There is no shortage of Erling Haaland's suitors at the moment and reigning European champions Chelsea are a part of that list as well. Although the striker's contract with Borussia Dortmund runs out in 2024, his release clause will come into play in the coming summer of 2022.

According to multiple outlets including BILD and MARCA, this amount is a handsome price tag of €75 million. To put things into perspective, Haaland's current market value is listed at €150 million on Transfermarkt.

Considering the Norwegian's meteoric rise during his stay in Germany, this will be a modern day bargain for all of his suitors. Most of the top European sides, the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and others have been thrown into the mix to secure his signature.

While speaking to BT Sports, former Manchester United player turned pundit Rio Ferdinand shared his point of view on Haaland's future.

“I actually think Mbappe and Haaland will end up in Spain. I just think that Spanish football will demand that those two players come there, to give them that X-factor they had for many years with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, which has been lost for over a year or so"

The entire footballing universe is counting on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and French sensation Kylian Mbappe to recreate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry in the coming decade. They have started brightly in their respective careers and it is quite frightening when you realize that they will only get better from here.

Mbappe has already been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid and has not signed a new contract with PSG. The Borussia Dortmund striker may be driven by the adrenaline rush of challenging the Frenchman and could choose FC Barcelona as his next destination.

If that's the case, then Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City who have kept tabs on the Norwegian are sure to be disappointed. Whether the two decide to join forces and play for the same team or take their rivalry to the next level by playing for strong rivals is something only time will tell.

Haaland can be the ideal candidate to solve Chelsea's centre-forward complications

Chelsea have recently bought world-class centre-forwards but for some reason it has not been the smoothest of rides for the club. Timo Werner was signed in 2020 after successfully establishing his reputation as a prolific striker at RB Leipzig, but has failed to deliver on expectations at Stamford Bridge.

He has been plagued by inconsistency and has missed too many chances in front of goal. Following his underwhelming performances, the German lost his starting spot to Romelu Lukaku, who Chelsea signed last summer for a whopping €113 million.

However, the Belgian gave a controversial interview to Sky Italia where he did not exactly appreciate Thomas Tuchel's system and also spoke about a return to Italy. Lukaku and the manager have since been nursing their relationship and there is no guarantee whether the striker will be at Chelsea come next season.

Erling Haaland is a man with an elite mentality and wants to be at the top of his game and record sheets. He is a no-nonsense player who has shown that he is determined and only cares about what he does on the pitch.

The reigning European champions could build their team around Haaland by letting go of Werner and Lukaku next summer. Chelsea will get a player who is in his early 20s and has a whole future to give to the club and is determined to gather silverware.

