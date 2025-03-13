Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has stated that he didn't want to leave Manchester City, but the lack of minutes forced him to change his decision and depart. Palmer joined the youth side of Manchester City in 2010 and made 41 appearances for the senior team.

However, due to a lack of minutes at his boyhood club, the Englishman joined the Blues in September 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £42.5 million. In the documentary 'England's Lions: A New Generation' on Prime Video, Cole Pamer said he was unwilling to leave the Cityzens. He said (via the Mirror):

"I was so adamant for ages that I wasn't going. I've never moved out of Manchester. I really didn't want to go. (But) you get a bit disheartened at City - why am I not getting a chance to play? You just know when you're ready to play."

Since joining the Blues, the Englishman has emerged as a key player at Stamford Bridge, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Cole Palmer was also Chelsea's Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign. In 77 appearances for Enzo Maresca's side, the English midfielder has scored 39 and assisted 21 goals.

Chelsea not interested in selling Enzo Fernandez amid Real Madrid links: Reports

According to Football London, Chelsea have ruled out the possibility of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid over a move later this year, but the Premier League giants are reluctant to let him go.

Fernandez joined the Blues in January 2023 for a then club record fee of £106 million from Portuguese giants Benfica. The Argentine midfielder struggled to settle in west London in his first six months, failing to score in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, Fernandez has become an important part of Enzo Maresca's side since the 2023/24 season. The former Benfica star has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists in 95 games for the Blues. He has played 2430 minutes for the Blues this season, less than only Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer.

