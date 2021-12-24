"I admire him a lot as a player" - Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold names 2 stars he would love to have as his teammates

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season. Arguably the best right-back in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold's passing range, crossing and vision have won him plenty of plaudits.

Speaking to Premier League Uncut, the Liverpool star picked out Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min as two Premier League stars he would love to have as teammates.

Alexander-Arnold said:

“De Bruyne because I admire him a lot as a player. His vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player. The assists and the chances created he does is frightening.”

He added:

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing and composure.”

The Liverpool right-back also reserved some high praise for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Asked to pick the player who caused him the most problems on the pitch, Alexander-Arnold said:

“Very skilful and quick. He didn’t really have many weaknesses to be honest. He’d mastered his game to perfection. By the time I came up against him, he was an all-round player exceptional in many aspects of the game. So really difficult to deal with. So, I’d say him [Eden Hazard].”

Trent Alexander-Arnold already has 8 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in tremendous form for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has revolutionized the full-back position since his Liverpool debut. The England international is one of the Reds' best playmakers and has already contributed to eight assists in the Premier League.

Speaking on his podcast, Gary Neville showered high praise on the Liverpool full-back, comparing him to De Bruyne, David Beckham and Gerrard. Neville said:

“Alexander-Arnold is an absolute phenomenon when it comes to the quality of his passing, his delivery. It's something I've never seen before from a full-back. It's like De Bruyne, it's Beckham, it's Gerrard, and they're attacking players. He's playing at right-back, it's the highest accolade I could pay him.”

A skilled set-piece taker and blessed with wonderful passing range, Alexander-Arnold is integral to Jurgen Klopp's style of play and has eight assists this season. While there might be better defenders than him at the moment in the right-back position, there are not many in the world who are as gifted as him technically.

Alexander-Arnold has also formed a wonderful partnership on the right-wing with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The duo combine week in and week out and seem to have excellent chemistry on the pitch.

Liverpool will need Alexander-Arnold to be at his best this season if they are to pip the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title.

