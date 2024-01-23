“I already made up my mind” - Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen makes transfer admission

Victor Osimhen has confirmed that a decision has been made on his future amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. The striker signed a new contract with Napoli until 2026, but reports suggest it has a release clause.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Osimhen admitted that he has made a decision on his next club. He added that the Premier League is the best league in the world and said:

"I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

He added:

"I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made."

Apart from Chelsea and Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the forward. They see him as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with an exit, and wanted to sign him last summer, as per Le10Sport.

However, Napoli wanted €200 million for the Nigerian forward and PSG were unwilling to bid that high. Al Hilal did match the asking price, but the Serie A side and the striker were not interested in the move.

Chelsea and Arsenal target admits he rejected Saudi Pro League move

Victor Osimhen admitted it was hard to reject a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer. He said that the thought of leaving Napoli was not in his mind at that point and told on the Obi One podcast:

"I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me. But when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse. I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay."

Osimhen told Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel that the Saudi Pro League side kept coming back with bigger wage offers every time he rejected their advance. However, he has no regrets about rebuffing their offer and is now eyeing the next move in his career.