"I would also break all of the goalscoring records that Haaland has" - Ex-Brazil star makes bold claim over Manchester City star's incredible form

Former Brazil striker Luis Fabiano has claimed that he would eclipse Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's goalscoring feats if he were playing in Pep Guardiola's team.

Haaland has broken several records since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in August 2022. The Norweigan frontman bagged 52 goals in 53 games across competitions last season.

The 23-year-old won the Premier League's Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 league games. Thus, he beat the record of 34 goals in a league campaign set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in an initial 42-game season. He also eclipsed Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game campaign.

Haaland also finished as top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals in 11 games. He was key as Manchester City won the continental treble and won the Gerd Muller award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last month.

However, Luis Fabiano insists he'd be just as, if not, more prolific than the Norway international if playing in Guardiola's side. He alluded to the chances last season's Europe's top goalscorer is afforded (via Football Tweet):

"I would also break all of the goalscoring records that Haaland has with the opportunities he gets in Pep's Man City team. Haaland has 30 chances and scores 3 goals. If I had 30 chances, I score 10-20 goals with my quality in front of the goal.”

Luis Fabiano is known for his spell at La Liga side Sevilla in which he managed 103 goals in 228 games. He also conjured up 28 goals in 45 caps for Brazil before retiring in 2021. The Brazilian finished top scorer in the 2001-02 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A campaign, managing 19 goals for Flamengo.

Manchester City reportedly want to tie Haaland down to a new contract

Manchester City are eager to get the Norweigan to sign new terms.

Manchester City are reportedly looking to hold talks with their prolific forward over a new deal, per 90min. He signed a five-year contract when joining from Dortmund for £54 million.

That deal included several clauses that mirror those that were in his contracts with BvB and RB Salzburg previously. He has been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Premier League's current top scorer's agent has made it clear that she wants her client to be in charge of his future. Thus, she claims that only the striker and Manchester City know the value of his release clause.

Those clauses don't become active until 2025 and some were removed when Guardiola extended his own contract. City will be eager to keep hold of, for many, the best forward in world football.