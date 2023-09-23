“I also kiss women in such situations” – Mats Hummels’ ex-partner lifts the lid on her drunk life

German defender Mats Hummels’ ex-wife, Cathy Fischer, has stated that she loves to 'snog' while she's drunk and the Playboy model has also kissed 'women in such situations'.

The Borussia Dortmund defender and his ex-partner, Fischer tied the knot in June 2015 and share a son, Ludwig, who was born on January 11, 2018. However, Hummels and Fischer announced their split in November last year and the reason behind the separation was not disclosed by the former pair.

After almost 10 months of the split, Fischer shed light on her drunk life, stating that she doesn't discern between genders while kissing after she gets drunk. Cathy Fischer said (via radio station Energy Munich):

"I love to snog when I'm drunk. The s*x is irrelevant, I don't care. I also kiss women in such situations. Then I just want to snog."

Later in the interview, the Playboy model was also asked about her 'body count', which means the total number of people she has had a sexual relationship with. Replying to the question, she said:

"I can count them with one hand. I don't open my castle to anyone. To me, this is a very private matter."

Earlier in July, the 35-year-old topped the headlines after she posed alongside her sister in that month's issue of Playboy magazine.

Mats Hummels’ ex-partner Cathy Fischer says she's looking "out for fresh meat"

After parting ways with the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, Cathy Fischer attended Oktoberfest in Munich and stated that she's looking forward to dating someone new. Hence, in an interview with German magazine Bunte, she said:

"Yes, I'm out for fresh meat. Online dating doesn't do it for me. I usually don't approach guys in a proactive way. But maybe I should start doing so?"

Meanwhile, Hummels is currently helping Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga with his experience and on-field prowess. Making three appearances for die Schwarzgelben in the 2023-24 season of the top-tier German league, the 34-year-old has scored two goals. Moreover, he has also kept a clean sheet against FC Köln (1-0).

Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on September 20 (Wednesday) in their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener.

Next up, Dortmund will host Wolfsburg at Signal Iduna Park on September 23 (Saturday).